10 Great Shows to Watch if You Miss Gravity Falls

Every now and then, you come across a television series that sticks in your brain, and it just won’t let go. It’s worse when the series is over, leaving you on the hunt for anything similar. Enter Gravity Falls; this Disney Channel series is unlike anything else previously seen from the network, bringing the paranormal mysteries to the forefront for one amazing series of adventures. The animated series revolved around a strange and isolated town and one particular (or should we say peculiar) family. With the series complete, fans are still craving more of this content, so now is the time to begin diving into all sorts of magical or scientific universes.

Anybody who has sat down to watch Gravity Falls knows that this isn’t a kid’s cartoon (not that there’s anything wrong with that). It’s a great show that appeals to a wider audience, telling a mystery that’s approachable for pretty much any age, so long as you’ve got an open mind. Dipper and Mabel happily throw themselves headfirst into all sorts of enigmas, pulling their Grunkle and friends along for the ride. It’s not hard to see how so many have fallen in love with these adventures.

Sadly, Gravity Falls concluded in 2016. While the creator has expressed a willingness to return, we’re still waiting on news on that front. Those who haven’t read the graphic novels can dive into those while we wait, but for everyone else, there are a few shows worth checking out.

1) The Owl House

First up on the list is The Owl House, a Disney original series. This animated series is often one of the first recommended to fans really missing Gravity Falls, and for good reason. The story follows Luz, a little girl with no magical powers to speak of, yet she still finds her way into a magical world. This kicks off a strange series of adventures, highlighting the importance of friendship through even the worst situations. The first episode is a bit more raw than the rest, so new fans struggling to get invested should try to give the first three episodes a try before making any final decisions.

The Owl House was created by Dana Terrace and has been hailed for its LGBTQ+ representation. The show stars the voices of Sarah-Nicole Robles, Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch, Tati Gabrielle, Issac Ryan Brown, Mae Whitman, and many others.

The Owl House is available to stream on Disney+.

2) Over the Garden Wall

Cartoon Network

Over the Garden Wall is a fantasy adventure with a very unique aesthetic, as viewers will immediately get more of a storybook vibe. The show covers a series of shorter adventures, all connected to a fantasy land. More importantly, this fantasy land has magical woods, so what more could we possibly wish for? Admittedly, the series isn’t afraid to get a bit dark, but that’s in keeping with more classical fables. Gravity Falls fans will appreciate how the story follows two young kids (Wirt and Greg) as they tackle mysteries and try to find their way home.

Over the Garden Wall is based on Patrick McHale’s animated short, Tome of the Unknown. Created by Cartoon Network, the show stars Elijah Wood, Collin Dean, Melanie Lynskey, Christopher Lloyd, Tim Curry, Jack Jones, and Samuel Ramey.

Over the Garden Wall is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Amphibia

Amphibia is another Disney original that plays with strange worlds and daring adventures. Amphibia follows Anne Boonchuy, who, on her 13th birthday, laid hands on a strange music box (the Calamity Box) that transports her to a strange world. You can probably guess the name of that strange world: Amphibia. Gravity Falls fans will appreciate pretty much everything about this series, from the core premise to how it incorporates humor and adventure into a more emotionally dense tale.

Amphibia was created by Matt Braly for Disney, with the show receiving a lot of positive ink about its themes and more mature emotional portrayal. Amphibia stars Brenda Song, Justin Felbinger, Bill Farmer, Amanda Leighton, Anna Akana, and Troy Baker.

Amphibia is available to stream on Disney+.

4) Regular Show

Cartoon Network

Regular Show (also known as Regular Show in Space) is another animated series made for Cartoon Network. The story iconically follows Mordecai the blue jay and Rigby the raccoon as they work for a local park. That may sound like a strange foundation, but it’s the ideal jumping off point for this series. Regular Show is perfect for Gravity Falls fans, especially as it deals with the strange and bizarre, all with a more offbeat style of humor. Now is a fantastic time for new fans to get invested, as while Regular Show is complete, there’s a new series (bringing back some favorite characters) on the way.

Regular Show was created by J. G. Quintel and received a total of eight seasons. It stars J. G. Quintel, William Salyers, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Roger Craig Smith, and Minty Lewis.

Regular Show is available to stream on Cartoon Network, Hulu, or Disney+.

5) Infinity Train

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

Infinity Train is an animated series that dedicated fans had to wait years for. It was originally part of Cartoon Network’s pilot programs, and so fans had to wait a while for the rest of the story to come to life. Infinity Train is about, well, an infinity train, in which Tulip Olsen and her new friend One-One the robot are quite trapped. Right off the bat, Infinity Train is full of intrigue and mystery, making it perfect for any Gravity Falls fan. The emotional depth and character growth are icing on the cake.

Infinity Train was created by Owen Dennis and lasted for four seasons (plus a web series). It stars the voices of Ashley Johnson, Jeremy Crutchley, Owen Dennis, and Ernie Hudson, among others.

Infinity Train is available to rent on a few platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

6) Hilda

Image courtesy of Atomic Cartoons

Hilda is an animated series all about a character of the same name, the fearless little Hilda. She’s a blue-haired girl who has recently moved to the city. Used to something more akin to her old cabin near the woods, this is a big change for such a small character, and it takes a lot of getting used to. One would think the monsters would also take some getting used to, but that’s more Hilda’s speed. Hilda is full of magical creatures and folklore, and while it leans more into a fantasy direction than Gravity Falls, fans will still love this character.

Hilda, the animated series, is based on Luke Pearson’s graphic novel of the same name. It features voices from Bella Ramsey, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, Oliver Nelson, Daisy Haggard, and Rasmus Hardiker.

Hilda is available to stream on Netflix.

7) Inside Job

Inside Job is an animated series made for Netflix, and it leans into the whole sci-fi comedy vibe, but with a slightly more adult approach than Gravity Falls. In this world, many classical conspiracy theories are correct, and it’s Reagan Ridley’s job, along with her coworkers, to try to keep things under wraps. That’s easier said than done when dealing with the likes of aliens, reptilian shapeshifters, and flat Earths. The conspiracy theories alone make the perfect haven for Gravity Falls fans, while the humor runs deep (and sometimes dark).

Inside Job was created by Shion Takeuchi, though sadly, there’s only one season (two parts) available for fans to dive into. Inside Job stars Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, and many other voices.

Inside Job is available to stream on Netflix.

8) Solar Opposites

At a glance, Solar Opposites may seem like an odd inclusion for this list, but bear with us a moment. Solar Opposites was created by the same minds that brought us Rick and Morty, and this series dives right back into the world of sci-fi. More specifically, it follows a bunch of aliens trying to make a go at living on Earth (easier said than done, right?). The show is funny and dark in equal measure, unafraid to point out humanity’s flaws. Fans of Gravity Falls will particularly appreciate one important subplot of Solar Opposites: The Wall.

Solar Opposites was created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahon as a Hulu original. It stars the voices of Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and Dan Stevens.

Solar Opposites is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

9) Star vs. the Forces of Evil

Disney Television Animation

Of course Star vs. the Forces of Evil deserves a spot on this list! The show is a magical adventure complete with strange worlds and high stakes. Star vs. the Forces of Evil follows the titular character, Star Butterfly, as she navigates her new home (Earth) while trying to master her powers. However, she and her best friend, Marco Diaz, quickly find themselves in the middle of a series of dangerous adventures, as many forces want to get their hands on the Butterfly magic. Like Gravity Falls, Star vs. the Forces of Evil is a completed series. Fans will enjoy the chaos and humor while also appreciating the more adult themes woven into the narrative.

Star vs. the Forces of Evil was created by Daron Nefcy for Disney. There are several graphic novels to read once viewers have finished binge-watching the show. Stars of Star vs. the Forces of Evil include Eden Sher, Adam McArthur, Grey Griffin, Jeffrey Tambor, and Keith David.

Star vs the Forces of Evil is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

10) Steven Universe

Cartoon Network

Steven Universe is a popular and beloved series created by Cartoon Network. The show follows the Crystal Gems, a family of magical beings who also just so happen to be the guardians of the universe. Enter Steven, the half-gem/half-human protagonist and perpetual younger brother. While the rest are tasked with keeping the world safe, Steven is here to learn about himself and his powers, taking the audience along for the ride. Steven Universe is perfect for Gravity Falls fans, despite all the obvious differences. It’s full of heart and passion, and it’s easy to fall in love with.

Steven Universe was created by Rebecca Sugar, and the series did so well that it even got its own spin-off movie and sequel series. Steven Universe stars Zach Callison, Estelle, Michaela Dietz, and Deedee Magno Hall.

Steven Universe is available to stream on Cartoon Network and Apple TV+.