4 Things The Rings of Power Season 3 Still Needs to Do to Become More Like The Lord of the Rings

For some, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is amazing; for others, it’s a pretty bad attempt at adapting some of J. R. R. Tolkien’s stories. The truth is that it has its hits and misses, but there are a few areas where the series definitely needs to improve, and with the upcoming Season 3, it’s the right time to do it. Now, with a five-year time jump and the Dark Lord consolidating his power across Middle-earth, the new episodes are taking the story further into the events fans associate with The Lord of the Rings universe. That’s good news, but it also shows that the closer the series gets to the trilogy we know, the more obvious it becomes what it’s still missing.

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It’s not like the adaptation needs to flesh out the mythology, add more characters, more events, or more Tolkien references, because it already has all of that. Instead, what it still needs to figure out is how to make all of those things work within a plot that people actually want to keep following. The Rings of Power isn’t The Lord of the Rings, but it can get closer to the epic fantasy movie series in a few key ways.

4) Make Sauron Feel Like the Threat We Know He Becomes

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One thing is certain: Season 3 doesn’t need to spend any more time convincing anyone that Sauron is Sauron. After two seasons building up his manipulations, there’s no need to keep showing what kind of damage he’s capable of causing — but that’s an important point. Why? Well, so far, the villain has often been more interesting as a manipulator than as something truly intimidating: he manages to deceive Celebrimbor, influence the Elves, and establish his position in Mordor, but there’s still a missing sense that he’s changing Middle-earth in an irreversible way. And if the new episodes are going to follow the construction of Barad-dûr and the events leading to the One Ring, this is the perfect time to raise the stakes.

What’s interesting now is finding out how far Sauron can get before someone manages to stop him. From the very beginning of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, we know he’s out there and that his power is growing; the suspense comes from the consequences of that for Frodo, Aragorn, Gondor, and everyone else. So, The Rings of Power should do the same thing. It’s good to see the Dark Lord win sometimes, make important characters pay the price for their mistakes, and show that facing him isn’t just another adventure. The harder it is to imagine a way out for these characters, the more convincing it will be that Sauron is truly rising to power.

3) Stop Trying So Hard to Sound Like Tolkien

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This is kind of ironic, considering how many fans love to point out that The Rings of Power isn’t faithful to Tolkien. Still, in general, the series seems way too concerned with trying to feel like something the author wrote, and that shows up most clearly in the dialogue. The characters often speak in long, solemn, carefully constructed sentences, as if every conversation needs to produce a new quote worthy of a trailer. The problem is that this can make everything feel like it has the same level of intensity. If every character is constantly talking about hope, destiny, darkness, light, or the weight of history, those ideas start to lose their impact, right? And yet, interestingly enough, The Lord of the Rings doesn’t work that way all the time.

In the trilogy, Tolkien knew when to simply let his characters talk, argue, crack a joke, or say something more straightforward. Sam, for example, doesn’t need to turn his feelings into a reflection on the nature of good and evil for his relationship with Frodo to work. Most of the time, it’s the fact that he talks like an ordinary person that makes the more serious moments hit so well. So, Season 3 would benefit a lot from stopping its attempts to create these “Tolkien moments” and just letting scenes find their own rhythm. Of course, that doesn’t mean letting go of Middle-earth’s more formal language, but rather allowing a conversation to just be a conversation. The Rings of Power doesn’t need to sound exactly like Tolkien to be a good Tolkien adaptation.

2) Bring Back Tolkien’s Sense of Fellowship

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On the other hand, there’s one key part of Tolkien’s storytelling the series still needs to get right. One of the biggest problems with The Rings of Power has never been a lack of characters — it’s almost the opposite. There are so many different arcs, alliances, conflicts, and side plots happening at the same time that can sometimes be hard to feel like we’re following a group of people who actually belong to the same story. Sure, a show needs to have multiple plots going on, but the feeling is often that the characters simply need to get to a certain place, find a certain piece of information, or take part in a particular conflict, and because of that, the relationships between them end up taking a back seat.

This is where it’s especially worth comparing it to The Lord of the Rings, since even though it also had a large cast, all of those relationships were strong enough to keep everything feeling connected even when they were apart. The friendship between Frodo and Sam, the relationship between Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli, and the dynamic of the Fellowship itself make the journey feel like a shared experience. Now, The Rings of Power has a chance to improve this because the story is reaching the point where these different groups need to start coming together, but it isn’t enough to just have everyone realize there’s a common enemy. It’s important to show friendship, resentment, loyalty, and even small interactions that don’t necessarily focus on moving the plot forward. Elrond and Durin are the ones who have had most of this, but that’s pretty much it.

1) Make the Characters Matter More Than the Lore

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The show has events that are supposed to feel important, but they don’t always make you actually feel like they’re important. There’s a difference between knowing that something carries weight within the mythology and genuinely caring about what’s happening, to the point that, honestly, the only truly big or epic moment The Rings of Power has delivered so far was the Battle of Eregion in Season 2. Sometimes it feels like the series assumes the audience will naturally get emotional because they recognize a character’s name or know what a specific event will eventually mean, but that needs to change as soon as possible. The story needs to make you care about the characters first and then use the lore to make what’s happening feel more significant.

The war against Sauron can be huge, but what really makes a war matter is knowing who is going to betray someone, who is going to lose someone, who will have to leave their home, and who will make a decision they can’t take back. The same goes for the lore: the forging of the One Ring is powerful because we know what it represents, but it will be much more effective if the show makes the audience feel the cost of the Dark Lord getting to that point. When The Rings of Power starts giving its characters’ arcs more depth, instead of focusing so much on having them serve as a way to get to the next big moment, the show will be much closer to understanding what made The Lord of the Rings so great.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premieres November 11 on Prime Video.