Every Stranger Things Monster, Ranked By How Terrifying They Are

Stranger Things finally concluded its five-season run with a series finale that felt like a global event. Marketed as the ultimate conclusion to the Hawkins saga, the final season utilized a unique three-volume release strategy that dominated the holiday season. The first four episodes arrived on Thanksgiving, followed by a second volume on Christmas Day, and the grand finale on New Year’s Eve. The reception to the Stranger Things finale, titled “The Rightside Up,” was overwhelmingly emotional as the show delivered a bittersweet farewell to characters that audiences watched grow up for nearly a decade. While the ending left some viewers divided over the fate of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her selfless choice to protect her friends, the consensus remains that the production values and narrative scale were unlike anything seen before on the small screen.

The immense success of Stranger Things was always tied to the lurking threats that emerged from the Upside Down, a realm that was finally revealed in Season 5 to be a gateway to a barren dimension known as the Abyss. As we look back at the entire saga, it is clear that the creatures of the Abyss were essential in transforming a small-town mystery into a sprawling cosmic tragedy. So, with the series now done, let’s rank every monster in Stranger Things.

5) Demodog

The Demodog was first introduced during the second season of Stranger Things as a mid-stage evolution of the Demogorgon. These creatures are quadrupedal and incredibly fast, utilizing their numbers to overwhelm well-defended locations like Hawkins Lab. While individual Demodogs can be handled by a determined fighter, a swarm of them creates a suffocating sense of dread that is difficult to escape, as their relentless nature and the hive-mind coordination allow Demodogs to hunt with unprecedented tactical precision. While they were mostly utilized as foot soldiers for the Mind Flayer in earlier years, their savage speed and pack mentality ensured that no one was ever truly safe in the woods surrounding Hawkins.

4) Demobat

Introduced in the fourth season, the Demobat added a new hazard to the Upside Down. These flying predators possess prehensile tails and sharp talons, and they are capable of swarming their victims with terrifying speed. The most memorable and tragic use of the Demobats occurred when they were responsible for the death of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). Their ability to track movement and sound makes the environment of the Upside Down feel even more hostile because there is no safe place to hide from their aerial vantage point. While they are physically fragile compared to the larger entities, their status as persistent and mobile spies for Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) makes them an essential part of the villain’s surveillance network.

3) Demogorgon

The original Demogorgon remains one of the most iconic creatures of modern horror, and its introduction in the first season set the template for the entire Stranger Things story. Appearing as a humanoid hunter with a head that opens like a tooth-filled flower, the creature relied on stealth and raw power to abduct residents of Hawkins. What made the Demogorgon so terrifying was the way it utilized small rifts to move between dimensions, turning any dark corner into a potential gateway to doom. Even after more complex villains were introduced, the Demogorgon maintained its relevance, including a brutal appearance in a Russian prison that showcased its physical dominance. While they do not possess godlike powers, the sight of a Demogorgon in a dimly lit hallway still evokes a primal fear that remains unmatched by the more expendable monsters like Demodogs and Demobats.

2) Mind Flayer

The Mind Flayer is the ultimate architect of the suffering in Hawkins, first appearing as a massive shadow monster in the second season of Stranger Things. As the heart of the hive mind, it controls every other creature and possesses the ability to corrupt humans through the spread of particles from the Abyss. This creature is not just a monster but a malevolent cosmic force that seeks to consume everything in its path, treating individuals as disposable pawns in its grand design. The final season of Stranger Things even revealed that the monster corrupted Henry Creel when he first entered the dimension, setting on the path that would eventually turn him into Vecna. It ranks second because of its vast intelligence and its status as a godlike entity that exists beyond human comprehension, making it one of the most powerful threats the group has ever faced.

1) Vecna

Vecna stands at the top of the ranking because he turned the supernatural struggle into a cruel game of psychological torture. Introduced in the fourth season as the primary antagonist, Vecna targets individuals who are burdened by trauma and guilt, utilizing their worst memories to break them before delivering a violent death. Unlike the other monsters, he possesses a human history as Henry Creel, which provides him with a level of spite and malice that makes his actions feel truly evil. In addition, his ability to infiltrate the minds of his victims and force them to experience vivid hallucinations is the most terrifying power in the entire franchise. Despite his death, Vecna’s legacy as the most frightening entity in Stranger Things is cemented by the emotional scars he left on the survivors.

