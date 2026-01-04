You might have only recently noticed Jamie Campbell Bower — or maybe you didn’t even realize he had already been part of one of your favorite franchises. With a résumé made up of projects that look very different from one another, the actor has never followed an obvious path in Hollywood. Instead of sticking to a single type of role, he moved through major franchises like Harry Potter and Twilight, while also appearing in films such as London Boulevard, the Witchboard remake, and the musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. At the same time, he invested in TV (and music). It’s an uneven path, but when you look at the full picture, it’s a strategic one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plus, no matter how much screen time he has, Bower has always shown that he understands the space he occupies within a story, and that’s what gradually turned his name into a familiar one for fans of fantasy, horror, and drama (especially in mainstream productions). And that’s what makes his career so interesting to look back on. So, here are the 5 best Jamie Campbell Bower performances in movies and TV shows.

5) The Twilight Saga

image courtesy of lionsgate

Bower has been part of some of the biggest franchises of the last few decades, and one of them was a full-blown global phenomenon for years. In The Twilight Saga, he plays Caius Volturi, one of those characters who doesn’t get much screen time but immediately makes an impression. As a member of the vampire council that rules the franchise’s universe, Caius represents the most aggressive and intolerant side of the group. When you look specifically at the performance, though, it stands out for going against the saga’s usual excesses. In a series often defined by heightened melodrama, Bower takes the opposite approach: his villain is cold, impatient, and visibly dangerous without ever needing to raise his voice.

The performance is effective because the opportunity is limited, and Bower knows how to use it. Caius doesn’t need to be charismatic or layered; he needs to feel like someone who would destroy anyone in his way without hesitation. That’s exactly what Bower delivers, with restraint and control, giving real weight to the Volturi, who consistently stood out with audiences whenever they appeared. It’s not a transformative performance by any means, but it’s a clear example of how Bower can steal scenes in smaller roles when the tone is right.

4) The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

image courtesy of Constantin Film

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones is the first film adaptation of Cassandra Clare’s book series (before the story eventually made its way to TV), and it also marks what was arguably Bower’s first major breakout role for a wider audience. Taking on Jace Wayland, a Shadowhunter trained to hunt demons in a hidden world that exists alongside our own, the actor is still remembered by fans for how naturally he embodied the character. The story follows Clary Fray (Lily Collins) as she discovers her true origins, with Jace stepping in as her guide, warrior, and romantic interest.

Honestly, it’s the kind of role that could have easily turned into a collection of clichés — and at times, the script comes dangerously close to that. But what ultimately saves the character is Bower’s presence. He brings sarcasm, physicality, and a level of emotional restraint that keeps Jace from becoming just another “good-looking supernatural hero.” Even with the franchise’s struggles to fully take off on the big screen, his performance holds the emotional core of the film together. It’s easy to see that, with a stronger overall structure, Bower could have carried an entire franchise without much trouble.

3) Camelot

image courtesy of starz

With a diverse résumé, Bower also became part of one of the many adaptations of the classic King Arthur legend. Camelot places him squarely in the lead role, portraying a young man completely unprepared for power in a darker, more political take on the myth. The series follows Arthur’s rise to the throne after the death of Uther Pendragon (Sebastian Koch), diving into power struggles, moral conflicts, and the constant influence of magic. It’s a role that demands more than presence — it demands growth. Charisma alone wouldn’t cut it, and Bower gets it right because, once again, he clearly did the work to understand the character.

What makes this performance compelling is that the actor never tries to sell Arthur as a fully formed hero. He avoids elevating the character too early, instead playing him as insecure, impulsive, and often lost, which fits perfectly with the show’s intent. Camelot only lasted one season, but it was enough to show that Bower had the control, confidence, and range that would allow him to stand out in the years that followed (especially in more complex roles). It feels less like a one-off TV project and more like a portfolio piece designed to put him firmly on producers’ radar.

2) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

image courtesy of paramount distribution

Hardly anyone remembers Bower in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which makes sense considering it was his film debut. As Anthony Hope, a young sailor who becomes involved in the attempt to save Johanna (Jayne Wisener) while Sweeney Todd (Johnny Depp) carries out his bloody revenge across London, Bower also gets the chance to show off his vocal ability early on. In the middle of a dark, violent musical, his character works as a clear counterpoint representing innocence, hope, and romance in a world that seems to have already lost all of that. And for a debut performance, he clearly understands exactly what the role requires.

Bower doesn’t overplay it and never tries to draw more attention than he should, which is precisely why he works so well here. It’s an emotionally accessible performance that holds up both in dramatic scenes and musical numbers, and he doesn’t even attempt to compete with Depp or Helena Bonham Carter (even though, at the time, that wouldn’t have been realistic for a newcomer anyway). Anthony exists to remind the audience of what’s still at stake, and Bower fulfills that function efficiently, driven by one quality that consistently stands out across his performances: sensitivity.

1) Stranger Things

image courtesy of netflix

Finally, Stranger Things arrives and completely changes the game for Bower. One of the most globally impactful series of recent years, the show introduces him as Henry Creel/One/Vecna, turning him into the story’s main villain in a narrative that connects trauma, power, and the Upside Down that has haunted both the characters and the audience. Unlike previous threats in the show, Vecna isn’t just a creature — he has a past, clear motivations, and a deeply personal connection to the protagonists. That kind of role demands range and absolute control, and that’s exactly what draws attention the moment Bower steps into a scene. He knows how to give a villain real weight, and at a surprisingly high level.

He’s unsettling without ever feeling rushed, never reacting on impulse, and that calculated calm makes every Vecna moment feel inevitable. Even during long exposition-heavy scenes, Bower holds the viewer’s attention through posture, gaze, and vocal delivery alone, creating the sense that the danger was already there, watching everyone. His dialogue is delivered with conviction, resentment, and an internal logic that makes the character uncomfortably coherent. It’s a balance between monstrous presence and emotional clarity that strengthens the show’s narrative impact and reframes the antagonist as more than just an obstacle. Without question, this is the high point of Bower’s career so far.

Are you a Jamie Campbell Bower fan? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!