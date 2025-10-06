Prime’s New Batman Show Reveals First Look At 2 New Villains

DC and Prime Video are teaming up for another anticipated Batman project after the success of Batman: Caped Crusader, which is also going to get a new season at some point down the line. For their latest partnership, DC and Prime Video are switching up the tone and style in a major way, and today we’ve got our first look at the key art from the series, which showcases the villains ahead of even more details from New York Comic Con.

The new Batman series is the delightfully upbeat and charming Bat-Fam, and as you can see in the new key art below, the series wears its sense of fun and style on its sleeve. Batman drives the Batwing across the Gotham skyline alongside Man-Bat, Ra’s al Ghul, Alfred Pennyworth, Alfred’s grandniece Alicia, Selina, the family cat, and Damian, who is hanging on for dear life.

In addition to the new looks at Ra’s and Man-Bat, we also get a new look at Claire, who is sitting next to Batman and is described as a recently reformed super-villain named Volcano. She actually just joined Wayne Manor and is something of a sarcastic big sister to Damian.

For those in attendance at New York Comic Con, there will be even more showcased at a panel in Room 405 at 12:30 PM EST on Saturday, October 11th. That includes an exclusive sneak peek screening of the new series, as well as behind-the-scenes stories from executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth. Bobby Moynihan (Man-Bat), London Hughes (Alicia Pennyworth), and Yonas Kibreab (Damian Wayne/Little Batman) will also be in attendance to answer questions from the crowd.

What Is Bat-Fam?

Bat-Fam follows the adventures of Batman, Damian, and Alfred as they welcome new residents into Wayne Manor. Those residents are where things get really interesting, as they are reformed villains likhttps://comicbook.com/tv-shows/news/new-batman-show-coming-to-prime-in-2-months-with-2-iconic-dc-villains/e Volcana, Ra’s al Ghul, and Damian’s “Pap Pap” Man-Bat. Learning to navigate being a family at home and still protecting Gotham is going to make for some wild moments, and that’s part of the fun.

Bat-Fam will feature Luke Wilson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Yonas Kibreab as Damian Wayne/Little Batman, James Cromwell as Alfred Pennyworth, Haley Tju as Claire, London Hughes as Alicia Pennyworth, Michael Benyaer as Ra’s al Ghul, and Bobby Moynihan as Man-Bat. While we don’t have castings yet for some of the extended guest stars, we do know that Reid Scott, Natasha Leggero, Diedrich Bader, and Kevin Michael Richardson will be featured throughout the season as well.

