Every Major Marvel & DC Reveal From NYCC 2025

The New York Comic Con consistently delivers a wave of exciting announcements for superhero fans, and this year’s event was no exception, offering a glimpse into the future of both Marvel and DC’s cinematic and streaming endeavors. The convention featured exclusive trailers, surprise casting news, and long-awaited confirmations that have reshaped the upcoming slates for both powerhouse studios. Marvel Studios showcased its increasingly interconnected television universe, revealing premiere windows and tantalizing footage for its upcoming Disney+ series. Simultaneously, DC and Warner Bros. Animation made significant waves with announcements that promise to explore beloved narratives in new and exciting ways.

The sheer volume of information ensures that audiences will have a steady stream of superhero content to look forward to, with new seasons, new series, and new films populating the release calendar for the next couple of years. The news ranged from confirmations of fan-favorite characters returning to the fold to the announcement of iconic comic book storylines finally receiving long-awaited adaptations.

1) Batman’s New Series Bat-Fam Got a Trailer

Prime Video unveiled the first trailer for its new animated series, BAT-FAM, confirming a November 10th premiere date for all 10 episodes. The action-comedy is a follow-up to the film Merry Little Batman and follows Batman (voiced by Luke Wilson), Alfred (voiced by James Cromwell), and Damian Wayne (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) as they transform Wayne Manor into a home for an unconventional family. New residents include Alfred’s free-spirited grandniece, Alicia Pennyworth (voiced by London Hughes), and a group of reformed super-villains seeking a fresh start, including Man-Bat (voiced by Bobby Moynihan) and Claire Selton, also known as Volcana (voiced by Haley Tju). The series will also feature Damian’s grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul (voiced by Michael Benyaer), as a regular presence. The panel also confirmed appearances from other classic Gotham villains like Killer Croc, Solomon Grundy, and Mad Hatter, with a guest voice cast that includes Kevin Michael Richardson and Diedrich Bader.

2) “Knightfall” Is Getting the Movie Treatment It Deserves

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Warner Bros. Animation and DC announced a major animated film project adapting the iconic 1990s comic book storyline “Batman: Knightfall.” The epic story will be told across a multi-part film series. The first movie, titled Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall, is currently in production and is scheduled for a 2026 release. The plot of the first film centers on the mysterious villain Bane freeing Batman’s entire rogues’ gallery from Arkham Asylum, a calculated assault designed to push the Caped Crusader to his absolute mental and physical breaking point. The project is being directed by Jeff Wamester and written by Jeremy Adams, both veterans of DC’s animated movies, though no voice cast has been announced yet. This marks the first direct animated adaptation of the celebrated saga.

Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for its Disney+ series Wonder Man, revealing a new premiere date of January 27, 2026. The eight-episode miniseries stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling actor whose career path collides with the world of superheroes. The series is described as a Hollywood satire that directly addresses the concept of superhero fatigue. The story follows Simon as he auditions for a reboot of a classic “Wonder Man” movie, putting him in direct competition with the returning Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley). The cast also features Demetrius Grosse as Simon’s brother, Eric Williams, who is known in the comics as the Grim Reaper. Co-created by Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton, with Cretton directing the first episode, the series will be released under the Marvel Spotlight banner as a standalone story.

4) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Has a Release Window (And More Daredevil)

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Marvel Animation confirmed that the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2026. A trailer shown at the panel revealed several key plot points for the new season, including the introduction of this universe’s Gwen Stacy and the arrival of the Venom symbiote. The footage showed Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thames) investigating Oscorp, discovering the black goo, and interacting with both Norman and Harry Osborn. The season will also feature the return of Daredevil, with Charlie Cox reprising his role as the voice of the character, who will now sport his classic red costume. Villains like Doctor Octopus, Chameleon, and Scorpion are also confirmed to return.

5) Foggy Is Returning for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

In one of NYCC’s biggest surprises, Marvel confirmed Elden Henson will return as Foggy Nelson in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, despite the character’s shocking death in the season one premiere. An exclusive trailer for the new season, which premieres in March 2026, featured Foggy in what appeared to be flashback sequences. The trailer also provided the first look at Krysten Ritter’s return as Jessica Jones, showing her interacting with Matt Murdock (Cox) and powerfully dispatching an assailant with a metal tray. The footage teased a New York City under the authoritarian control of Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and confirmed the rekindling of the relationship between Matt and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). Brad Winderbaum also revealed that the season will directly set up the events of the movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

6) X-Men ’97 Season 3 Is Happening (And Season 2 Has a Release Window)

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Marvel Animation announced that X-Men ’97 has been officially renewed for a third season, with plans to release new seasons annually. It was also revealed that the highly anticipated second season will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2026. Season 2 will feature the return of Apocalypse as a main villain and show the X-Men scattered through time following the season one finale. One group, including Rogue and Professor X, is stranded in Ancient Egypt in 3000 B.C., where they confront En Sabah Nur before he becomes Apocalypse. Meanwhile, Cyclops and Jean Grey are in the far future of 3960 A.D. with a now-teenage version of their son, Nathan Summers. It was also announced that original series creators Eric and Julia Lewald, along with director Larry Houston, will join as executive producers for the second season.

7) Vision Quest Will Feature Tommy (Plus a Human Ultron)

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

The first footage from the upcoming Disney+ series Vision Quest revealed several shocking character returns and plot details. The trailer confirmed that James Spader is reprising his role as the villainous AI Ultron, and in a surprising twist, he will appear in a new human guise. It was also revealed that the android Jocasta, created by Ultron in the comics to be his bride, will be introduced and played by T’Nia Miller. The series will also feature human versions of Tony Stark’s other AIs, with James D’Arcy reprising his role as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H. Furthermore, the series will feature Ruaridh Mollica as an adult version of Tommy Maximoff, the super-fast son of Vision and Wanda. The show, which premieres in 2026, will center on Paul Bettany’s White Vision as he struggles with the memories of the original Vision without any of the corresponding emotional attachments. Vision Quest is being positioned as the final chapter in a thematic trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along.

