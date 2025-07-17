7 Strongest Batman Villains That Still Need a DC Movie Appearance

Batman has been through the wringer on the big screen. Every few years, Bruce Wayne has to watch his parents die and vow to honor their legacy by putting on a costume and beating up criminals. There are aspects of the Batman story that are part of every iteration, such as Alfred Pennyworth being in the hero’s corner and The Joker being the most important villain he faces off against. Of course, there are other evildoers in Gotham that frequently appear in live-action, like The Riddler and Two-Face. They always give the Caped Crusader a run for his money, but they never push him to his limits physically.

Bane has the honor of being the villain who gets the better of Batman in a fight, even breaking his back in The Dark Knight Rises. However, Bane is far from the only villain who can land a punch on the Caped Crusader. In fact, DC Comics is chock-full of powerful Batman villains that have yet to appear in a movie.

1) Solomon Grundy

Getting his name from the 19th-century nursery rhyme, Solomon Grundy is an undead creature that rises from the swamps outside of Gotham with incredible strength. More intelligent villains recruit him to be their muscle since Grundy doesn’t have any aspirations of his own. While the character has two live-action appearances, showing up in both Gotham and Stargirl, he’s yet to terrorize the Dark Knight on the big screen.

2) Red Hood

Batman meets his match when he crosses paths with Red Hood, who starts causing problems for the crime families in Gotham. It comes to light that the villain is actually Jason Todd, who was presumed dead after a run-in with The Joker. After being resurrected by the Lazarus Pit, Todd loses himself and wants to get revenge on Batman for giving up on him.

3) Man-Bat

When Dr. Kirk Langstrom learns that he’s going deaf, he begins studying bats and trying to figure out whether their sonar can improve his situation. He develops a serum that he tests on himself, but there are unintended consequences, as he turns into a human-sized bat. Langstrom can do everything a bat can do in his Man-Bat form and has super-strength and speed to boot. Whenever Batman goes up against him in live-action, it’s going to be a rough fight.

4) Hush

Bruce’s childhood friend Tommy Elliot seeks to teach Batman a lesson for ruining his plans to kill his parents and inherit their fortune. He becomes the villain Hush and uses his big brain to terrorize the Dark Knight with the help of a few other bad guys. While not much stronger than a regular man, Hush stays in shape and isn’t afraid to throw hands with his rival.

5) Failsafe

If there’s one person who knows how dangerous Batman is, it’s Batman. An alien inspired by the Dark Knight creates an android with only one directive: bring in the hero if he goes rogue. When Batman gets framed for murder, Failsafe shows up in Gotham and makes his target’s life miserable. It knocks Batman down for the count and even sends him to another universe.

6) Amygdala

Arkham Asylum is home to plenty of deranged individuals, but Aaron Helzinger, aka Amygdala, may be the most dangerous one. Due to a piece of his brain being gone, he’s unable to control his emotions, and since he’s incredibly strong, he’s essentially a ticking time bomb. While he eventually turns over a new leaf, it takes a lot of work to get Amygdala on the right path.

7) Doctor Death

A series of tragic events pushes Doctor Karl Helfern over the edge, and he uses a formula to harden his bones and give him super-strength. The Riddler takes an interest in Doctor Death’s work and teams up with him to take over Gotham. Batman catches wind of their scheme and has to use some quick thinking to take down Doctor Death, who dies during the conflict when his skull crushes his brain.

Which of these Batman villains would you like to see on the big screen? Are there any other Batman villains that deserve a spot on this list?