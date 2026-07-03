Power Ranking House of the Dragon’s 5 Strongest Characters After Season 3, Episode 2

At its core, House of the Dragon is a power struggle — just like Game of Thrones before it — and Season 3, Episode 2 upends where many of the characters rank. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2. Following the massive Battle of the Gullet, which shakes things up in its own right, Episode 2 features a major win for Team Black. With her armies and dragons, Rhaenyra Targaryen is already powerful prior to ascending the Iron Throne. Now that she’s ruling from King’s Landing, she has even more of an advantage.

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Of course, there are still people strong enough to stand against her, and some of them will no doubt try. Following the first two chapters of this season, Alicent Hightower has significantly less political sway, and Aegon II Targaryen is without resources or support. The latter does have Larys Strong in his corner, so he shouldn’t be totally written off. However, it’ll take work for him to rise to power once again. In the meantime, these are the strongest characters following the latest episode of House of the Dragon.

5) Hugh Hammer

Hugh Hammer doesn’t have much political power, but the dragonseed can do serious damage using physical might alone. In House of the Dragon Season 2, he claims Vermithor, the largest and oldest dragon in the series after Vhagar. Having one of House of the Dragon‘s strongest dragons makes Hugh an obvious threat. He can diminish armies with Vermithor’s firepower, and he can eliminate other dragon riders. Considering his history as a blacksmith, he’s not useless in a fight either.

Of all the dragonseeds, Hugh is the most daunting opponent. At present, Rhaenyra benefits from that reality. However, Hugh could easily pose a threat to her rule down the line, something those familiar with Fire & Blood know all too well. Readers understand how much damage Hugh can do on a physical level. However, he ranks the lowest here, as he lacks the backing to ever truly be a contender for the Iron Throne.

4) Lord Corlys Velaryon

HBO

Lord Corlys Velaryon is left significantly weaker after the Battle of the Gullet, with a good portion of his fleet destroyed and his ancestral home sacked. In terms of physical might, he might rank below Hugh, but that mostly comes down to Vermithor. In 1:1 combat without dragons, Corlys is the more seasoned fighter. He has ships and armies loyal to him, and although he doesn’t have a dragon, he has children and grandchildren with powerful mounts. They’re all pledged to Rhaenyra, but there’s little doubt they’d come to one another’s defense, especially after House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2.

So, removing Vermithor from the equation, Corlys has more physical strength behind him than Hugh. As Rhaenyra’s Hand of the Queen, as well as a highly respected lord and warrior, Corlys also has far more political influence. That ranks him just above Hugh, even if he’d be in trouble facing the dragonseed with his dragon. Corlys still ranks below the Targaryens with dragon power and sway over the people, however.

3) Aemond Targaryen

Image via HBO

While Aegon II and Larys attempt to escape Rhaenyra’s ire, Prince Aemond Targaryen remains the real threat on the Greens’ side — even if House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2 leaves him passed out on the floor and nursing a stab wound. Aemond is a skilled fighter, and his ability with a sword is made worse by his ruthlessness. His overconfidence may get the best of him, but he can put up a good fight. That’s before accounting for Vhagar, who is the most powerful dragon in the Game of Thrones spinoff presently. With Vhagar as his mount, Aemond can retaliate against Rhaenyra’s forces with or without King’s Landing. And there’s a good chance he will. He has a lot of power to even the odds between the Blacks and Greens.

Aemond is lacking the loyalty that the other contenders for the Iron Throne command, as he doesn’t actually have a claim to it — not with Aegon still alive. He has no true supporters, and even his own mother knows he’d be a disastrous leader. Of course, Aemond can still influence people with fear, and that counts for something. Being a part of the Westeros’ royal family and having access to Vhagar lands him in the middle of this list, but currently Daemon and Rhaenyra rank higher.

2) Daemon Targaryen

Daemon Targaryen no longer wants the Iron Throne, and that’s the only reason he doesn’t top this power ranking — but he’s the strongest player in House of the Dragon currently. He’s physically powerful, proving as much on the battlefield, and by cutting a way to the Iron Throne for Rhaenyra. He’s clearly capable in a fight, and he has the viciousness that gives Prince Aemond an edge. However, he also has the experience to be more strategic in his pursuits. Pair his aptitude for combat with his connection to Caraxes, and Daemon is a daunting opponent. He may not have the largest dragon, but Caraxes is still up there in strength. Plus, he benefits from Daemon’s expertise.

On top of his physical prowess, Daemon also has loyalty, even if it’s not from the highborn lords and ladies of Westeros. The City Watch backs Rhaenyra in “Queen’s Landing” because they’re loyal to Daemon, and her hosts in the Riverland look to Daemon as a skilled leader. With his physical strength and support, Daemon could probably take the Iron Throne from Rhaenyra if he wanted to. Fortunately, he’s seemed to move on from that ambition. And with him at her side, Rhaenyra is now the most powerful person in Westeros.

1) Rhaenyra Targaryen

Image via HBO

Rhaenyra is in a massive position of power after House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2, and not just because she sits upon the Iron Throne. We can’t give Daemon all the credit, either, though he certainly plays a large part in her reclaiming her throne. But it’s thanks to Rhaenyra’s gamble with the dragonseeds that she now has more dragon riders fighting for her claim — and thus, more physical strength to wield against her enemies. She also has larger armies. The Lannister forces suffer significant defeats at the start of Season 3, and the other side faces losses during the Battle of the Gullet. Even with Syrax being an average dragon, Rhaenyra can command enough support to take on whatever the Greens throw at her. Whether she can keep the support of those around her is the true test.

And to be clear, Rhaenyra does have staunch supporters. She also benefits from being Viserys’ named heir and having the strongest claim to the Iron Throne. Unfortunately, being a woman ensures some figures, even in her own ranks, will never respect her the way they should. Rhaenyra also lacks the ruthless attitude of Daemon and Aemond, which makes her vulnerable to those who don’t play fair. So, while she’s on top right now, there are weaknesses Rhaenyra’s enemies can utilize. As such, it’s possible this ranking will shift heading into House of the Dragon Season 3’s later episodes.

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