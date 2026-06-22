The Battle of the Gullet Is Great, but Still Doesn’t Top Game of Thrones’ Best Battle (It’s Not What You Think)

House of the Dragon Season 3 begins in serious style with the Battle of the Gullet, though it doesn’t quite reach the level of Game of Thrones‘ greatest battle episode. We’ve been hearing about this particular battle for a long time: it was originally planned for the show’s second season, but was later moved to the third. In the weeks leading up to the premiere, it’s been massively hyped by those involved with the series, and frequently compared to the biggest and best that Thrones had to offer. Warning: Major SPOILERS from this point on.

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The opening episode does a good job of gradually building to the action, mostly focusing on what’s happening elsewhere before devoting the final 25 minutes or so to the Battle of the Gullet. And when it gets there, what we see on-screen is rather incredible. The scale of the battle is quite remarkable, and that’s just with the warring fleets involved, never mind the arrival of three dragons. It’s massive, event television, and the kind of production that leaves you wondering just how the hell they pulled it off.

As for the dragons, they definitely add to the fiery spectacle, creating even more chaos and carnage. On both fronts, though, as important as the visuals are, it’s also about these characters and this storyline. That works well with Jacaerys Velaryon’s death, because the loss of him (and his dragon, Vermax) is devastating, and especially so with the inadvertent involvement of Rhaena Targaryen and Sheepstealer (which is a departure from the book). In terms of the battles on the boats, it’s a little more mixed, and why it doesn’t quite top what is, for me, still Game of Thrones‘ best battle.

“Blackwater” Is Still The Game Of Thrones Franchise’s Greatest Battle Episode

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones Season 2, Episode 9, “Blackwater” arrived at a very different time for the franchise from the one we’re now living in. This was still the show before it had truly exploded, and it hadn’t really done a battle episode before. The budget for it was around $8 million, which was actually an increase from the usual $6m that was reportedly being spent on each episode back then – a far cry from the $15-20m per episode budget of later seasons of the show, and of House of the Dragon.

So, no, “Blackwater” is not technically as impressive as the Battle of the Gullet: in that sense, the episode, “Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood,” is up there with the likes of “Battle of the Bastards,” “The Spoils of War,” and “The Red Dragon and the Gold.” “Blackwater” has its limitations, though I do still think the shot of the green wildfire exploding on the water is absolutely amazing. Similarly, the fighting itself is actually pretty great: it’s dirty, chaotic, brutal stuff, not dissimilar to some of what we get at the Gullet, and it really feels like you’re plunged into the middle of it.

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Where it really stands out, though, is that this is the best-written battle episode in the franchise, and I don’t even think it’s particularly close. That’s helped by the fact that it was actually one of the few episodes of Game of Thrones written by George R.R. Martin himself, and he draws from the pages of his own book and creates a near-perfect TV battle that flows brilliantly and is extremely tense in parts, but it’s the character work within that makes it so memorable.

The episode neatly draws on the fears of all the major characters involved, showing us new sides to all of them, including Tyrion (his bravery) and Cersei Lannister (her humanity), and Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (his vulnerability), in a way we don’t really get with the Battle of the Gullet, at least not on that same level. It doesn’t explore the likes of Alyn or Corlys in the same way, and while that wasn’t necessarily needed for it to work, it is why “Blackwater” is a cut above.

It also has an advantage in making viewers torn between the two sides: this really plays on the different shades of gray, because we want to root for Tyrion, but not for Joffrey; similarly, Stannis has a strong claim and was Ned Stark’s choice for king, though he isn’t likable, but Davos Seaworth had already proved himself truly decent. That adds to the tension, whereas there’s no reason to care about the Triarchy, and you know they’re probably going to lose, it’s just a question of at what cost.

Image via HBO

This isn’t really to knock the Battle of the Gullet, which, again, is exceptionally well done, but character will always triumph over spectacle. It’s by no means bad in that regard, but it’s just not on the level of “Blackwater,” and it’s also why I’d put something like “Watchers on the Wall” over “Battle of the Bastards.” Game of Thrones is at its best when it combines its high production values and shocking drama with the real human heart at the center of the story, and Jace’s death does provide that to a degree in House of the Dragon, but it’s not enough to knock the Battle of the Blackwater off its lofty perch.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3 release at 9 pm ET on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

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