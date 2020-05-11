13 Reasons Why Final Season Premiere Date Announced by Netflix

The story of 13 Reasons Why is finally coming to an end. What was thought to be a one season venture as turned into four full years of drama, and the story will now conclude on Netflix next month. In 2019, the streaming service announced that 13 Reasons Why had been renewed for a fourth and final season ahead of its Season 3 premiere, with production on the fourth installment starting immediately. Now, a year later, it's ready to be seen by the world. On Monday morning, Netflix announced that 13 Reasons Why Season 4 would arrive on June 5th.

Netflix made the date announcement with a video that pays tribute to the four years spent working on 13 Reasons Why. The video includes footage from the emotional final table read of the series, as well as behind the scenes footage from the final season. You can take a look at the video at the top of the page.

As the main characters of 13 Reasons Why look ahead to graduating from Liberty High School, they must deal with one last secret that could change the course of their futures. The cast of 13 Reasons Why includes Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall, and Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

You can read the official logline for the new season below.

"In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever."

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why will consist of 10 episodes, all of which arrive on Netflix on June 5th.

