1923 Fans Get Disappointing Reminder About Yellowstone Spinoff

As fans of 1923 may have noticed, there wasn't a new episode of the Yellowstone prequel this week. There wasn't a new episode of the hit Paramount+ series last week either with fans left on a bit of a cliffhanger from the previous episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" which saw the new threat of Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dutton) begin to make moves against the Duttons in Montana while in Africa, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) finally finds out about the issues at home and makes the decision to return to the United States with Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), but now, fans are being reminded that while there are major twists coming for the series, there's still a wait to find out what's next for the Dutton family. On Instagram, Paramount+ recently shared a midseason trailer for 1923 teasing some major challenges for the Duttons in the back half of Season 1. You can check it out for yourself below.

As you can see in the trailer, the threats to the Duttons back in Montana continue as Jacob (Harrison Ford) recovers from being shot by Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) are only increasing while Spencer and Alex are going to run into some serious danger on their way home from Africa as well. Meanwhile, Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) is also in grave danger as she tries to make her way back home having escaped from the Catholic boarding school — and having killed Sister Mary (Jennifer Ehle) after the nun's abuse of her and the other women at the school. Fans of the series will get to see how things play out when 1923 returns on February 5th.

What is 1923 about?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford 1923 also stars Helen Mirren, Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").

When does Yellowstone return?

Fans will have a little bit of a wait for the remaining episodes of Season 5 of Yellowstone. Paramount Network released a teaser for the upcoming back half of Season 5, revealing that the series will return sometime this summer.