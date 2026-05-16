2 Years Later, Netflix’s Crime Series Spinoff Returns As #1 Streaming Hit in the U.S.

True crime is back to topping the charts on Netflix, with this bombshell returning series easily garnering millions of views and pushing the Man on Fire reboot from the top spot to become the #1 show on the Top 10 Most Watched list. And this season is proving to be even more chilling than the first, featuring crimes that held the country in a chokehold when they became national news.

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Worst Ex Ever, while a surprisingly glib title considering the violence it centers on, focuses on exactly that—stories of love gone wrong and horrible acts committed by the people we believe we can trust the most, our intimate partners. The series, a spin-off of Worst Roommate Ever, another true-crime hit, immediately took off upon its 2024 debut. One review even said, “Season Two of Worst Ex Ever on Netflix told some of the most horrific stories the series has ever covered.”

This Season of Worst Ex Ever Really Highlights the Worst of the Worst

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Netflix really honed in on the cream of the crop for this season, including Wade Wilson, the man who horrified the nation after murdering two women in one day. And it’s also raised the question of whether or not society has become hardened to the gruesome acts that true crime centers itself on—especially when those crimes are committed against women. One viewer said, “Even with repeated arrests and 911 calls, there was no justice served until someone was murdered, despite the overwhelming and abundant evidence (DNA, photos, multiple victims) of his pattern of violence. Law enforcement repeatedly lets him get away with it, the detective literally defends him, and no one makes any meaningful intervention, neither with the justice system nor mental healthcare/rehabilitation services.”

Another focus of the series is how law enforcement seems to regularly fail victims of domestic violence, leading to crimes like these becoming more and more common—and more and more deadly. “Apparently, someone has to die before the law starts blinking an eye on these cases, and two people did. So shockingly disappointing and so admirable that those women found the strength to go on with their lives,” said one viewer. No matter the focus of the series, one thing proves true: it’s got a serious grip on its viewers, and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon.

What are your thoughts on the second season of Worst Ex Ever? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to see what else is going on over at the ComicBook forum.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, you can call 800.799.SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788 for help.