The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best TV Actor

2018 will soon come to a close, and with the end of the year comes the time where we reflect on the amazing talent that the television industry holds. ComicBook.com has gathered the whole team together to nominate various people and shows as part of our Golden Issue Awards over several important categories, including Best TV Actor.

There were so many captivating performances this year, and in a myriad of genres to boot. Whether you love traditional superhero shows, teen dramas, or more mature fare, there was a show for everyone in 2018 and a performance that left you floored at some point or another during the season. Actors bring these characters to life from the pages we know and love, and as we’ve seen before, can leave an indelible mark on that character that lasts a lifetime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the winner of Best TV Actor is…

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil Season Three!

D’Onofrio first wowed as Fisk in the first season of Daredevil, and fans desperately wanted him back in Season Two. They got their wish in the third season though, and his performance was just as memorable if not more so this time around. D’Onofrio’s Fisk goes from calculated to unhinged in seconds, but somehow he always feels in control. He brings the Fisk fans know from the comics to life on the screen, but he’s also managed to add his own distinctive flair to the character, and it will be hard to see anyone else as the true Kingpin of Crime but D’Onofrio going forward.

He battled some sizable competition in the category this year as well. Aubrey Joseph made a great case in his debut season, and Cameron Monaghan will probably be right back in this list after Gotham‘s final year. Throw in Cress Williams’ stellar work in Black Lightning and Andrew Lincoln’s final season as Rick Grimes and you’ve got yourself one competitive battle, but D’Onofrio was the one to come out on top.

List of Nominees: