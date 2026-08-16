24 Years Ago, Cartoon Network Revived a Beloved 1980s Animated Series (That Never Got a Successful Movie)

In the 1980s, changes in legislation controlling advertising aimed at kids turned action figure lines into cartoons designed to move product as much as entertain audiences. For instance, Hasbro’s Transformers turned a set of Japanese die-cast robots into the ongoing war between Autobots and Decepticons that spawned decades of sequels and spinoffs. Likewise, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero built a fictional military conflict around Hasbro’s own action figures, complete with a rotating cast of soldiers and villains sold separately on store shelves. Mattel embraced the format in 1983 with He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, a Filmation production based on its new toy line. The show quickly grew into one of the biggest franchises of the decade, spawning a spinoff series, a theatrical film, and a merchandising empire.

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Almost two decades after the original series ended, Cartoon Network revived the franchise with He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, an animated series developed by Michael Halperin, who had also written the character bible for the 1983 show. The new series premiered on August 16, 2002, with a three-episode sneak preview on the network’s Toonami block before moving into a regular weekly schedule two weeks later. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe ran for two seasons and 39 episodes total before ending on January 10, 2004, animated by Mike Young Productions rather than Filmation. As expected, the revival followed Prince Adam (voiced by Cam Clarke) as he transformed into He-Man to defend Eternia from Skeletor (voiced by Brian Dobson), preserving the core premise of the original series. However, the series updated the original’s visual style to match a faster, anime-influenced action animation, while also diving deeper into the lore.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Expanded the Original Series

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

Unlike the 1983 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series, which treated Eternia’s mythology as background color for episodic monster fights, the 2002 revival built serialized arcs that gave nearly every character their own origin story. Skeletor’s backstory, for instance, was reworked around his former identity as Keldor, a warlord who led an assault on the Hall of Wisdom and was left disfigured when Randor (voiced by Michael Donovan) deflected his own vial of acid back at him, prompting Keldor to seek out the sorcerer Hordak to survive. Teela (voiced by Lisa Ann Beley) received a similar overhaul, with the series planting clues about her true parentage as the secret daughter of the Sorceress. The revival also gave animated debuts to characters who had only existed as toys for nearly two decades, filling out Eternia’s population well beyond what the Filmation series had time to depict. This approach turned Eternia into a connected world with ongoing stakes, a consequence of how serialization had become more present in American television in the early 2000s.

Despite this expansion, the 2002 series treated its source material as canon, instead of something to be reinvented. The opening narration mirrored the Filmation intro almost line for line, and Prince Adam’s transformation sequence reused animation from the 1983 broadcast. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe wanted to use new animation techniques and storytelling tools to explore Eternia, but it was easy to see how the whole crew revered the original run. Halperin also brought original series writers Larry DiTillio and Michael Reaves back into the fold, which helps explain why the 2002 series is remembered as a faithful expansion of the original rather than a departure from it, despite the sharper animation and deeper storytelling.

Despite Its Animated Success, He-Man Still Struggles in Theaters

Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

While the Masters of the Universe has many successful animated series, so far He-Man has failed to charm theatrical audiences. The first attempt came in 1987, when Cannon Films released Masters of the Universe, in which Dolph Lundgren’s He-Man faced off against Frank Langella’s Skeletor. Directed by Gary Goddard on a $22 million budget, the film grossed just $17.3 million worldwide and holds a 21% Rotten Tomatoes score. The financial results were so catastrophic that they helped push the already struggling Cannon Group toward its eventual bankruptcy. The failure also shelved live-action ambitions for the property for nearly four decades.

The second attempt arrived in 2026, when Amazon MGM Studios released a new Masters of the Universe, directed by Travis Knight and led by Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man against Jared Leto’s Skeletor. This version fared far better with critics, opening to a Rotten Tomatoes score in the low-to-mid 70-percent range and an audience score that outpaced every prior film or series in the franchise’s history. Unfortunately, that reception did not translate into box office success. Masters of the Universe‘s worldwide total settled at roughly $113.8 million, a number that would have been respectable for a modestly budgeted release but that left Amazon with a multimillion-dollar loss, given that the movie cost reportedly $200 million before marketing expenses.

You can watch Cartoon Network’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe on Prime Video, where the 2026 Masters of the Universe is also available.