Oscars 2023: Danai Gurira, Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Join Presenters List

The Oscars have announced the latest set of presenters for the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday. Danai Gurira (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Florence Pugh (Thunderbolts) are among the new additions, along with Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games), Jessica Chastain (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), John Cho (Star Trek), Hugh Grant (Operation Fortune: Ruse du guerre), Salma Hayek Pinault (Magic Mike's Last Dance), Nicole Kidman (Aquaman), and Sigourney Weaver (Avatar: The Way of Water).

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Riz Ahmed (Venom), Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Glenn Close (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Samuel L. Jackson (The Avengers), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Michael B. Jordan (Creed III), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Jonathan Majors (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Melissa McCarthy (The Little Mermaid), Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Questlove (Summer of Soul), Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) and Donnie Yen (John Wick: Chapter 4).

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's ceremony, which air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood Sunday, March 12th. Model Ashley Graham, actor Vanessa Hudgens, and multihyphenate Lilly Singh are hosting the official lead-in show, Countdown to the Oscars, and four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz will deliver the "In Memoriam" performance.

After Will Smith walked on stage and struck presenter Chris Rock during last year's Oscars, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer told Time that Hollywood's biggest night would utilize a "crisis team" on hand to prevent or handle future fiascos like "The Slap."

"Because of last year, we've opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars. But these crisis plans — the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place — allow us to say this is the group that we have to gather very quickly. This is how we all come together," Kramer told Time. "This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement. And obviously, depending on the specifics of the crisis, and let's hope something doesn't happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify."

The 2023 Oscars air Sunday, March 12th, on ABC.