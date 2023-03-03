Oscars Presenters to Include Several Marvel and DC Stars

The Academy Awards are coming up fast, and so the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this week announced their slate of presenters for this year's ceremony. Presenters include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldana, and Donnie Yen. It's a who's who of some of Hollywood's most beloved figures, but also, with the rise of superhero franchises over the last decade and a half, it's heavily weighted toward Marvel and DC veterans.

Ahead of the ceremony, Marvel Studios secured its first-ever Oscar nomination for an actor, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett nominated for Best Supporting Actress. She has been considered the favorite to win for most of the awards season run-up, although Michelle Yeoh's turn in Everything Everywhere All At Once has been earning her a fair number of trophies too. Michael B. Jordan, whose Creed III is in theaters this week, previously appeared with Bassett in Black Panther.

"This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I've portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power," Bassett wrote. "Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning."

"Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it's brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera. I'm thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses," she continued. "I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another."

Running down the list really quick: Jennifer Connelly once played Betty Banner, the girlfriend to the Incredible Hulk; Glenn Close was Nova Prime in Guardians of the Galaxy; Samuel L. Jackson has appeared in about half of the Marvel movies in his role as Nick Fury; Dwayne Johnson was Black Adam in his own solo movie earlier this year; Jonathan Majors is Kang in the now-in-theaters Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, and Zoe Saldana is a Guardian of the Galaxy.

Did we miss any?

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 12 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.