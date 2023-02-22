Shang Chi's Simu Liu to Host the Oscars' Scientific and Technical Awards

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu will host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Scientific and Technical Awards. The ceremony will take place on Friday, February 23rd at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. According to The Academy's announcement, Liu will present nine wards to 20 individual award recipients during the event.

The Scientific and Technical Awards presentation differs from the Oscars in that, per The Academy, achievements being recognized for these awards "need not to have been developed and introduced during a specified period of time. Rather, the achievements must demonstrate a proven record of contributing significant value to the scientific and technical processes of making motion pictures."

When are the Oscars?

The 95th Academy Awards — the Oscars — will take place on March 12th live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be broadcast on ABC with the event being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It was previously announced that this year's Oscars will broadcast all of its award categories live after a decision to cut eight categories — original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film, editing, production design, animated short, live action short, and sound — from the live broadcast led to backlash.

"Because what we are going to say is going to be moderated and cut down and limited and we all know, as does another one of the affected categories, Best Editing, how impactful editing can be to a story," said Karol Urban, president of the Cinema Audio Society, at the time. "It diminishes the category voices. Additionally, I find upsetting it's not live in front of a full audience of peers. We don't get to hear that sound of applause of support from the entire community of equal filmmakers. That's very heartbreaking."

"We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking," Bill Kramer added. "This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way," Kramer said. "We are thrilled to be in a position to execute that."