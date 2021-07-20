✖

Netflix is about to get one of its most popular shows back for its streaming audience, and it may be one you didn't realize was gone. The streamer took to social media today to announced that NBC's 30 Rock will return with every episode starting on August 1st. Though previously a staple for Netflix's streaming catalogue, the series jumped to NBC Universal's Peacock service after it launched, where it's currently available for streaming. Though not confirmed yet, it would appear that 30 Rock will be streaming on both services at the start of the new month (something that has become more common as more services debut).

On the air for seven seasons and over 130 episodes, 30 Rock won 16 Primetime Emmys including twice for "Outstanding Comedy Series" and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for star Alec Baldwin. Speaking in a previous interview with Conan O'Brien for his podcast, Fey credited Baldwin with being the entire reason that the series was even able to make it to air in the first place,

"Thank god we had Alec, if we didn't have Alec it would have just been like 'We're not even picking up this pilot.' In some ways Robert (Carlock, executive producer) and I bring out the worst in each other that way. We'll want everything to be perfect. People who worked on 30 Rock all moved away as fast as they could when it was over because I think we broke them. I think we broke a lot of people. There was a lot of loving staff and a lot of pride and we did a lot of good but I think a lot of people never want to see us again."

“Listen up fives. A ten is speaking.” 30 Rock: The Complete Series is coming to Netflix US on August 1! pic.twitter.com/7VQk47huDz — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2021

Fey also recounted some of the early days of 30 Rock in her memoir Bossypants, writing: “The story ideas came fast and furious in the beginning. What if Tracy … started hallucinating a little blue dude everywhere? Sure. What if Jenna was in a movie called the Rural Juror and no one could understand her when she said the title? Fine! By episode 11, 30 Rock had really found its voice and it was the voice of a crazy person."

30 Rock will debut all seven seasons on Netflix starting Sunday, August 1st.