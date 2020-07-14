30 Rock: Most NBC Stations Are Refusing to Air Upcoming Reunion Special

✖

Television reunions and revivals have been popping up quite a lot in recent months, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic takes a lot of traditional programming off of the board. One of the latest series to join that fray is 30 Rock, which is set to debut a reunion special this upcoming Thursday night. According to a new report, a good chunk of TV viewers won't actually be able to watch the special. A new report from Vulture reveals that several major TV-station groups - Tegna, Gray Television, Nexstar, Hearst, and Sinclair Broadcast Group - are planning to preempt the 30 Rock special. This would mean that at least half of the country would be shut out of getting to see the special.

The report cites a very specific reason for this boycott -- the upcoming arrival of Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform which is set to officially launch later this week. The 30 Rock special, which was produced by NBCU's ad-sales department in lieu of a traditional upfront presentation, reportedly heavily focuses on promoting Peacock. Station owners are reportedly worried about how Peacock - which offers both a free and an ad-supported tier - will impact linear viewership on NBC affiliates.

Even if your NBC affiliate ends up preempting the 30 Rock special, there will be a way for you to check It out. NBC-owned stations in markets like New York and Los Angeles will reportedly air the special as planned, and it will be posted on VOD platforms, NBC.com, and even Peacock on Friday morning.

The special will feature the return of 30 Rock cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and more. It will also feature guest appearances from talent across NBCUniversal's slate of programming, which includes NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, E!, and Bravo.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” Fey and Robert Carlock said in a joint statement. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” Linda Yaccarino, chairman, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal, said In a statement. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry — a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them.”

What do you think of this update regarding the 30 Rock reunion special? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.