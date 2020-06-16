30 Rock Returning for One More Episode on NBC

After successfully getting the cast of Parks and Recreation back together to raise money for charity, NBC is resurrecting another one of its most popular sitcoms. The network announced on Tuesday afternoon that it's bringing 30 Rock back for a one-hour special in July, with all of the core cast reprising their roles from the series. The special will double as NBC's upfront presentation, featuring all of the characters from the fiction TV studio showing off what NBC has in store for the upcoming season.

The new 30 Rock special will reunite stars Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Jack McBrayer, Jane Krakowski, and Tracy Morgan. It will be filmed from the individual actors' homes, much like the recent Parks and Recreation reunion. NBC will air the episode on July 16th at 8 pm. The next day, the special will air on USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, CNBC, and SYFY, as well as on the new Peacock streaming service.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

In addition to the main stars of 30 Rock, the special will feature appearances from NBC's various original programs. They'll interact with the likes of Liz Lemon and Jack Donaghy.

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” said NBCUNiversal advertising and partnerships chairman Linda Yaccarino. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry — a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them.”

“We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audiences are at the heart of our reimagined Upfront experience,” added Josh Feldman, executive VP, head of marketing and advertising creative, NBCUniversal.

