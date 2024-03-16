9-1-1 Could Be Crossing Over With Hit ABC Reality Series

It looks like 9-1-1 might be being called to Bachelor Mansion for a "fun" emergency. A new set photo shared by People revealed a 118 ambulance from 9-1-1 parked on the wet driveway outside of The Bachelor mansion, where The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and The Golden Bachelor are all filmed.. No other context or details were provided but coupled with previous comments from 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark that the hit ABC series would be crossing over with another hit ABC series, it's starting to look like it's going to be one of the Bachelor franchise shows getting a visit from the 118.

Stark previously teased a crossover like event coming up in the fifth episode of 9-1-1's current season, one that he described as being a "really fun emergency".

"It's not a direct crossover, but there's a feel of it,' Stark said. "There's a really fun emergency, and it's not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there's on that kind of touches base with another ABC show. I'm really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch.

What is 9-1-1 About?

9-1-1 made the leap to ABC for Season 7 with ABC having picked up the series after it was cancelled by Fox. here's how the Season 7 premiere, which aired on Thursday, March 14th, was described by the network: "Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together."

9-1-1 Moves to ABC for Season 7

Last spring, it was announced that FOX had opted not to renew 9-1-1 — then its highest-rated scripted series — but that ABC had stepped in and picked the series up for Season 7.

"It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox," FOX said in a statement when the move was announced. "We wish them well after 9-1-1's final Fox season concludes."

FOX's CEO Rob Wade would later confirm that 9-1-1's cancellation on the network ended up being financially driven and that the cost of making the series had become too much to justify the returns.

"We felt moving forward into what is really a new era of television, the economics weren't going to pan out for this show for us," Wade said last year. He went on to explain that the "business model wasn't right for us." The spinoff series, 9-1-1: Lone Star will continue on FOX.

Who Stars in 9-1-1?

In addition to Bassett and Krause, 9-1-1 stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh. The series was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. Bassett, Krause, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel, and Juan Carlos Coto serve as executive producers.

Are you hopeful for a Bachelor franchise/9-1-1 crossover? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.