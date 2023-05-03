FOX's 911 Cancelation and ABC's Rescue: New Report Reveals Reasons Behind Major Change

On Monday, fans of the hit drama 9-1-1 were hit with some interesting news when it was reported that FOX had opted not to renew its highest-rated scripted series, but that ABC had picked the series up and that the series would be moving to that network for Season 7. Now, a new report from The Wrap is shedding a little bit of light behind the move and it comes down to ownership. According to the report, while 9-1-1 was popular on FOX, it also had a very high per episode cost.

Per the report, 9-1-1's per episode cost is around $9-10 million and, with the show made by Disney-owned 20th Television, it's likely that the licensing cost was also so high that it no longer made sense for FOX to keep it — but ABC had no issue picking it up. The report cites a veteran network executive as noting that the move "signals a massive shift in the business" and that previously, "the network would do anything to keep its top shows."

"It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox," FOX said in a statement when the move was announced. "We wish them well after 9-1-1's final Fox season concludes."

"Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC," said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. "It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."

While 9-1-1 is moving to ABC, FOX isn't going to be without a top-rated scripted series, however. 9-1-1: Lone Star is remaining on FOX and was renewed for Season 5 on Monday as well. 9-1-1: Lone Star follows the lives of first responders in Austin, Texas — including police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers. The series, which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works, Gina Torres, Brianna Baker, and Kelsey and Skyler Yates. The series first debuted in January of 2020.