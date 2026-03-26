A 6-Season Slept-On Sitcom Is Now Streaming on Netflix

March is a great month to be a sitcom fan. Following the arrival of iconic throwback shows like All in the Family, Married… With Children, and Who’s The Boss? on Prime Video on March 25th, Netflix is jumping aboard the sitcom train. Following a month-long delay to its originally scheduled February arrival, the streamer just added every season of a sitcom everyone slept on during its initial six-season run on CBS in the 2010s.

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Chuck Lorre is known as the “King of Sitcoms” for a reason – he’s created and produced some of the most iconic TV comedies ever, ranging from The Big Bang Theory to Mom. In 2010, Lorre brought another sitcom to the screen when Mike & Molly premiered on CBS. The show, starring Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy as the titular couple, is often overlooked in discussions about sitcoms and was overshadowed by Lorre’s other productions. Netflix subscribers now have the chance to rediscover the binge-worthy show after all six seasons and 127 episodes started streaming on March 26th.

Why Is Mike & Molly So Good?

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If you’re in the mood for a cozy, low-stakes comfort show, then Mike & Molly is the perfect show to stream on Netflix. The series focuses on the down-to-earth relationship between Chicago police officer Mike Biggs and schoolteacher Molly Flynn, who meet at an Overeaters Anonymous meeting and navigate life, marriage, and work together. The show delivers the laugh track situational humor you expect from a sitcom with genuinely genuine emotional moments as it focuses on the endearing, small moments of building a life together.

Gardell and McCarthy, who starred in the show during her pre-superstardom days, share some great onscreen chemistry, the relationship of their characters providing a refreshing, realistic depiction of romance. And while Mike & Molly was originally marketed early on with a reliance on fat jokes, the show thankfully moved beyond that and into genuine, affectionate storytelling. At 127 episodes spanning six seasons and with a high rewatchability factor, Mike & Molly is also an easy binge-watch, and it’s not a show that will leave you disappointed with its conclusion. Mike & Molly Season 6 holds a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83% audience score and is a satisfying and rewarding concluding chapter for the characters and fans.

What’s New on Netflix?

Other than Mike & Molly, Netflix has plenty of other great titles to stream this March. Subscribers looking to add more shows to their watchlist can now stream series like Stephen Spielberg’s The Dinosaurs, One Piece Season 2, and the Duffer Brothers’ new show Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. On the movie side of things, Netflix has added films such as Deepwater Horizon, The Lego Movie, Matilda, Zombieland, Hotel Mumbai, and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. March is almost over, but the streamer still has a few additions up its sleeve, including BTS: THE RETURN on March 27th, Anemone on March 28th, and the return of its sports documentary series Untold on March 31st.

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