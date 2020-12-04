Where to Watch A Christmas Carol Starring Andrew Lincoln as Scrooge

✖

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln is Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, performed and streamed live from The Old Vic Theatre now through December 24. Part of the Old Vic: In Camera series, Charles Dickens' timeless classic comes to life as a full-scale production with live musicians, theatrical lighting, and a cast of 18 performers led by Lincoln. Director Matthew Warchus' production of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol is a two-hour performance with a 10-minute interval and is now available to stream daily at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Tickets are now available via the Old Vic Theatre website, with prices ranging between £20.00 ($26.45) and £65.00 ($85.97). All ticket prices offer the same view, and only one ticket is required per household. The Old Vic asks customers to consider purchasing a higher-priced ticket if viewing on the same screen with a group.

A Christmas Carol is performed twice most nights and runs until the final show on Thursday, December 24, at 1:00 PM (GMT). All scheduled performance times are available to view on the Old Vic website.

(Photo: The Old Vic Theatre)

"It has been such a moving thing to witness how so many people have rallied around to support The Old Vic, and theatre in general, at this time of serious jeopardy," reads an introduction from Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director of The Old Vic, in the digital program for A Christmas Carol. "Back in May, I received an extraordinary email from Andrew Lincoln offering to help in any way he could. I'm incredibly grateful to him, the creative team and staff for working together to reconfigure this much-loved production into an OLD VIC: IN CAMERA event."

Warchus continued, "I'm excited to deliver the story in this new format, with the additional opportunity of close-ups, and hope it will provide some much-needed sustenance for audiences (a mince pie or a satsuma if not a chocolate digestive) on this grueling journey."

Cast appearing with Lincoln in A Christmas Carol include John Dagleish (SYLVIA, A Christmas Carol 2017) as Bob Cratchit; Maria Omakinwa (SYLVIA, A Monster Calls) as Mrs. Cratchit; Gloria Obianyo (Fanny & Alexander, Girl from the North Country) as Belle; Myra McFadyen (MAMMA MIA!, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Michael Rouse (Romeo and Juliet, The Winter's Tale) as Father/Marley; and Samuel Townsend (A Christmas Carol 2019, Harold and Maude) as Young Ebenezer/George.

Theatergoers can support the Old Vic by donating online as the theater remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

