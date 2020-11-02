The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln to Star as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol

✖

Bah, humbug! The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln will play Ebenezer Scrooge in a live-streamed production of A Christmas Carol to be performed live at The Old Vic Theatre. Directed by Matthew Warchus (Ghost The Musical, Matilda The Musical), this version of Charles Dickens' classic tale is adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). In addition to A Christmas Carol, running from December 12 to Christmas Eve, Lincoln sits down with radio and television broadcaster Dermot O'Leary for the second installment of the Old Vic: In Conversation series on Thursday, December 17, to discuss the socially distanced play.

Cast appearing with Lincoln in A Christmas Carol include John Dagleish (SYLVIA, A Christmas Carol 2017) as Bob Cratchit; Maria Omakinwa (SYLVIA, A Monster Calls) as Mrs. Cratchit; Gloria Obianyo (Fanny & Alexander, Girl from the North Country) as Belle; McFadyen (MAMMA MIA!, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Michael Rouse (Romeo and Juliet, The Winter's Tale) as Father/Marley; and Samuel Townsend (A Christmas Carol 2019, Harold and Maude) as Young Ebenezer/George.

Matthew Warchus' production of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol has played at The Old Vic since 2017 and made its Broadway debut in 2019. This year's A Christmas Carol is touted as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set, costumes, and a cast of 18 performers, including Lincoln. The production employs 80 freelance creatives, actors, and musicians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I began my job as Artistic Director five years ago I boldly (naively) put up a neon sign in the lobby radiating Lilian Baylis' favorite quote - 'Dare, Always Dare.' With those galvanizing words ringing in our ears, I am delighted to announce that Andrew Lincoln has joined us in what must surely be one of the most ambitious and complex pieces of live-streamed theatre attempted in the pandemic so far," Warchus said in a statement (via Broadway World). "The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol has moved and entertained over a quarter of a million people in London and New York over the last three Christmases and we made a pledge last spring that we would still present it, in some form or other, even in this most challenging of years. In doing a project of this size we don't expect to be able to make any profit for the theatre but rather we will be continuing our mission of staying connected to audiences of all ages, providing much-needed work and income for dozens of freelancers, and generally celebrating the important role live theatre has always played in bringing us together to share amazing stories. I hope you can join us."

The Old Vic is offering free tickets to UK care homes and Southwark and Lambeth state schools; the production is partnering with FoodCycle as its Charity Partner for 2020.

Only one ticket is required per household if watching the presentation together. Tickets go on sale Monday, November 9.