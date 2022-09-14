Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. to Guest Star on Abbott Elementary Season 2

Heading into its second season, Abbott Elementary is turning up the star power in a serious way. On the heels of taking home three Emmys for its first season, Abbott Elementary started its promotional tour for Season 2 and started revealing some of the big guest stars set to join the series. ABC confirmed on Wednesday that there will be several new guest stars coming to Abbott in the upcoming season, including Tony-winning Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.

Odom Jr. joins the cast of Hamilton in Season 2 as a character named Draemond, the owner of a string of nearby charter schools who decides to pay Abbott Elementary a visit. In addition to his award-winning role in Hamilton, Odom Jr. was also nominated for an Oscar for his performance in One Night in Miami. He'll be seen this fall on Netflix in the highly anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Draemond is just one of the new characters announced by ABC on Wednesday. Euphoria's Lauren Weedman will be appearing on Abbott Elementary as Kristin Marie, another teacher from a nearby school that strongly resembles one of Abbott's own educators. Curb Your Enthusiasm's Keyle Monterroso Mejia is set to play a teacher's aide named Ashley, who accidentally adds to the chaos at school.

All of the series regulars from Abbott Elementary Season 1 are returning for Season 2, led by creator and star Quinta Brunson. The main cast of regulars includes Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, and Chris Perfetti. William Stanford Davis, who plays custodian Mr. Johnson, was promoted to series regular heading into Season 2.

When Is Abbott Elementary Season 2?

Abbott Elementary was one of the biggest new shows on television last year, with viewership growing each and every week. It came as no surprise that ABC decided to renew it for Season 2. Fortunately, the wait for the second season is almost over, as the series is returning with new episodes on September 21st.

