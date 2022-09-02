New Abbott Elementary Season 2 Teaser Released

The return of Abbott Elementary is now less than three weeks away! The ABC sitcom about teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia public school became the big breakout hit of the spring TV season. Abbott Elementary saw a steadily rising fanbase throughout its first 13 episodes, delivered stellar streaming numbers, and became an instant award contender. Now, several Emmy nominations later, Abbott Elementary is on the way back, with its second season premiering on September 2st.

On Thursday, ABC released a new teaser for Abbott Season 2, to get fans excited about what the show has in store. The teaser shows the beloved Abbott teachers in Development Week (the period before the students return) and discovering some kind of surprise in the gym. You can check out the new footage below!

How am I supposed to remain zen in these conditions?! Get excited for the #AbbottElementary premiere Sept 21 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/9wi7mteXCk — Abbott Elementary Returns Sept 21 🎒 (@AbbottElemABC) September 1, 2022

Created by series star Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary has renewed the popularity of the mockumentary style sitcom, made popular by shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. Given the style, and a will-they-won't-they relationship at its center, Abbott Elementary has drawn a lot of comparisons to the Emmy-winning Office series. Star Tyler James Williams doesn't mind the comparison, as it proves they must be doing something right.

"It's impossible for The Office not to be an influence. It's the golden standard of this style," Williams told Variety earlier this year. "And Randall Einhorn, who [was a cinematographer and director] on The Office is one of our executive producers, and directed [six] episodes of this season. So there's gonna be a lot of things that feel that way. However, for me, unfortunately, I can no longer watch The Office. Because I don't want to bring things in that I'm not even cognizant of. I have to lose The Office in this process, so that we don't end up directly stealing anything here."

"It's like the comparison between [Michael] Jordan and the Bulls and LeBron [James] and – not the Lakers now, because, geez, we're not making playoffs ... but you know what I mean? The fact that this is even the conversation, particularly as a Season 1 show, is incredibly humbling. It's an honor. If that's the bar that we're being compared to, that's where I would like to reside. I like high stakes. So if it comes down to, 'Which one's better? The Office or Abbott?' I'll take that fight every day."

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary premieres on Wednesday, September 21st on ABC. The first season is available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max.