Abbott Elementary Scores Early Season 3 Renewal

Abbott Elementary is getting renewed for Season 3 at ABC. The hit show has had quite a run over the last 12 months with praise coming in from all corners. In addition to that adoration form the fans, Quinta Brunson's program picked up a Golden Globe last night which brought social media to its feet. So, things are looking up for the Internet comedian turned into heavyweight producer and creator. Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and Williams Stanford Davis all stood on that stage with her. It was a stirring moment and ABC has made the move to renew it with the speed befitting a hit like this. The company offered a statement of support as well.

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group wrote. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

Impact For Both Stars and Viewers

Sheryl Lee Ralph talked to Variety about how the show has changed her career. She won an Emmy award for her part in Abbott. But, funnily enough, she wanted to play Ava Coleman originally. But, Brunson wanted her to be the royalty of the school instead.

"She was just short of [saying,] 'Oh, hell no!' ... She said, 'We need a queen for Barbara Howard. And you are that queen!' And I was just like, 'Baby, if you put it that way, How do I say no? What else do I need to know about that? I'm going to be the queen. I love it. Yes, I'm ready,'" Ralph revealed.

"I am on another planet," she continued. "I think I'm on the planet 999," she added. "I feel like I'm just still floating up there. Like I'm having an out-of-body experience. I know something has happened because the glitter has come off of my face. But the response has been crazy. My husband and I were in the hotel and he got up and he turned on the TV. And I opened my eyes. And first of all, there was Emmy, right by the bedside. But I could hear these reporters talking about me. I could hear myself singing as they were talking. And I was like, 'What happened in the past 12 hours?' Everything happened."

