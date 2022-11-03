Abbott Elementary Star Shares Hardest Part of Sitcom Success

Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams revealed what the biggest downside to being on the ABC mega-hit has been. He plays Gregory on the show, and he's never been more popular. However, that immediate identification as Greg is a double-edged sword. Bustle's Clover Hope sat down with the actor to discuss everything surrounding his resurgence. It seems like Williams is just as well-adjusted as ever. That sly wit finds its way into a majority of his comments in the pieces. Abbott Elementary is no different in that regard. Williams has Gregory as a modern sitcom favorite for many of the same reasons. Check out what he had to say about the wave of support down below.

"That's the downside of what's happening currently. People don't see me. They see Gregory," he joked. "I remember in the early Twitter days, there were whole threads about how ugly and unattractive I was. Now, when I'm so shockingly attractive, people talk about it. In a few years, it's going to flip back."

How Far Can Abbott Elementary Climb?

Quinta Brunson talked to Entertainment Weekly about the number of guest stars for this season. Basically, fans should expect the unexpected when it comes to the sitcom this time around. "I think they are people who are exciting to me, and obscure and odd and weird, and I can't wait for people to be surprised by them," she explained. "So, I just think people should just look forward to more. Just, you never know who's going to show up, and I think it'll never be who you expect."

ABC has a description for the sheer fun of Abbott Elementary: "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

