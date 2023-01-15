Abbott Elementary Star Invites Cookie Monster to Appear on Series

Abbott Elementary is currently in the midst of its second season, and the sitcom has quickly become one of the most beloved shows on television. The show's first season won three Emmys last year, and just this week it took home three Golden Globes for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Series (Tyler James Williams) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Quinta Brunson). While on the Golden Globes red carpet, Brunson spoke with Variety and revealed she wants Cookie Monster and some of the other members of Sesame Street to appear on the series. This would be extra special considering Williams was on the show back when he was a kid. Of course, if anyone from Sesame Street does end up on Abbott Elementary, it wouldn't be the first time a lovable monster appeared on the show. NHL Mascot Gritty made a fun cameo back in September.

"Quinta Brunson wants Cookie Monster and the 'Sesame Street' gang to guest star on #AbbottElementary. #GoldenGlobes," Variety shared on Twitter. This caught the attention of Cookie Monster himself, who replied, "Me is flattered @quintabrunson! But me must ask very important question first. What is da cookie policy at Abbot Elementary?" You can watch Brunson's interview and check out Cookie Monster's reply below:

Me is flattered @quintabrunson! But me must ask very important question first. What is da cookie policy at Abbot Elementary? https://t.co/dvPNYC0WjN — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) January 11, 2023

Brunson isn't the only actor from Abbott Elementary who wants to work with Cookie Monster. Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph also spoke with Variety and she did her best impression of the Sesame Street star and talked about wanting him to make a guest appearance on the show. You can view her interview below:

Sheryl Lee Ralph does her best Cookie Monster impression and offers an invite for the Muppet to make a guest appearance on #AbbottElementary https://t.co/tyOwqt8xFz pic.twitter.com/f4RW8enxvh — Variety (@Variety) January 14, 2023

Is Abbott Elementary Getting a Season 3?

This week, it was officially announced that Abbott Elementary is getting renewed for Season 3 at ABC.

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group shared. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

