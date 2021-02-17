Addams Family Fans Want Christina Ricci in Netflix's Wednesday Series
Earlier today Netflix officially confirmed that they're developing a live-action Addams Family spin-off series titled Wednesday, focusing on the daughter the creepy/spooky clan. Director Tim Burton was confirmed to be getting behind the camera for the series. Despite Burton's inclination for white and black stripes, he has not had a hand in any official Addams Family media (he was attached to a stop-motion animated film that never got off the ground in the early 2010s) and this will also mark his first television effort as a director. After hearing the announcement though, fans had one thing they were prepared to demand of the series: an appearance by actress Christina Ricci.
As you may recall, Ricci played the part of Wednesday Adams in the two live-action Addams Family movies from filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld. Being some of her earliest roles, and popular films in their own right, it's a role that many still associate with her even though it's been thirty years since the first movie was released. Fans of Ricci and her performance associate it with her so much that they think she should appear in the new Wednesday show, some suggesting in the role of mother figure Morticia Addams, or as the older Wednesday. We've collected some of the best reactions below.
Wednesday will come to us from Smallville EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar who will serve as showrunners. Here's the official Wednesday logline from Netflix:
"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."
Christina Ricci hasn’t aged out
Christina Ricci hasn’t aged out of this right? https://t.co/kqxgdlCXpv— Cody Collins (@cocorockstarr) February 17, 2021
Can we get Christina Ricci to play Wednesday Addams at 40-something? https://t.co/ssIkZw6jPe— Carrie (@nerdgrlmd) February 17, 2021
If we get some Christina Ricci in this at some point 😆😱😱— Nick🏳️🌈 ENSOULMENT TRILOGY AVAILABLE NOW (@nickaskewwrites) February 17, 2021
If its a younger Wednesday then cool. If its adult Wednesday that's cool too. BUT please cast Christina Ricci in some form if not Wednesday directly https://t.co/rf3IKSaLSt— Vincent Marshall (@vincentmarshall) February 17, 2021
Julian started talking about Christina Ricci as Morticia Addams and I immediately teared up in joy.— Katy Major (@KatyMajor) February 17, 2021
Bring back Christina Ricci you cowards!! https://t.co/84meDLNGmZ— Strange Ways (@shopstrangeways) February 17, 2021
HELL YES! We'll get a Wednesday series & it's gonna be directed by Tim Burton! Can't wait. Hoping to see Joel Glicker again. Christina Ricci could've had reprised her role if they made this when she was younger. Anyways, I wish she's involved w/ this. Maybe she can play Morticia? https://t.co/abLOER3r7z— Janelle Villadiego (@jdcv_17) February 17, 2021
Is she played by Christina Ricci? Or else, I’m not interested https://t.co/DBUSkrQVS3— Arihat تایرا (@arihat_) February 17, 2021
I’m so excited for this! I hope that Christina Ricci is involved in the project. I loved her take on the character. #WednesdayAddams @netflix https://t.co/ZqEr64syRh— Alix✨ (@missalix89) February 17, 2021
While I will watch this because 1. It's Tim Burton and 2. It's the Addams Family, I really wish it was a series with Christina Ricci as a grown up Wednesday navigating the shitstorm that is current life. https://t.co/lbMPOBaQ7A— Joseph Nevin (@JosephGNevin) February 17, 2021