Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series

Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!

"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Wednesday having no emotion on her face whatsoever while Enid’s full of it is so important to me pic.twitter.com/wld2FjqlOb — shirley ☆ wenclair era (@headphnesortega) November 16, 2022

