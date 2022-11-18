Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series
Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!
"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."
Wednesday having no emotion on her face whatsoever while Enid’s full of it is so important to me pic.twitter.com/wld2FjqlOb— shirley ☆ wenclair era (@headphnesortega) November 16, 2022
Jenna Ortega Shines
‘Wednesday’ Review: Tim Burton’s Recaptures Some, But Not All Of His Dark Magic Powers In New Addam's Family Netflix Series https://t.co/RrOZ3n3jUR— Mr. Movie Man (@WojoDuke) November 18, 2022
Dead pleased that, even as a diehard Addams Family Values fan, I had a blast with Wednesday on Netflix. Jenna Ortega is dynamite & it has silly spooky fun playing with classic high school movie tropes. Wednesday would hate stars so let's give it 🖤🖤🖤🖤https://t.co/y2fqRQdo7o— Rachael Sigee (@littlewondering) November 18, 2022
I'm only 1 Episode into #Wednesday on @netflix and @jennaortega is already beyond brilliant in this role! Quite possibly the best Wednesday Addams we've ever seen. #Wednesday #WednesdayAddams #TheAddamsFamily #JennaOrtega pic.twitter.com/1b8EwcDNw1— MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) November 18, 2022
Last thing: Wednesday and Enid are not romantically involved in any way. They both have lots of male love interests. Just wanted to get that out of the way. Sorry, don't kill the messenger.— Alex Zalben (@azalben) November 18, 2022
#WednesdayNetflix is my favorite new show from 2022! Jenna Ortega nails the role, it's Burtonesque, filled with dark humor, and the mystery grows more compelling with each new episode. This is the perfect blend of horror/comedy. https://t.co/2zmYV9o4Lv pic.twitter.com/BX0YATvXXQ— CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) November 18, 2022
She's so funny please 😭#JennaOrtega #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/sZw3DSBvnx— EverLasTing (@jakex47471543) November 17, 2022
I binged all of Netflix's Wednesday in less than 24 hours, and since my taste is the only one that matters it's going to be a huge hit. You know when you can see the Tumblr gif sets materialize before your very eyes? Yeah, it's that show.— Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) November 18, 2022