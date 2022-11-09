Wednesday Featurette Invites You to Nevermore Academy in Addams Family Spinoff

The characters in the Addams Family have been capturing the attention of audiences for decades, but in the upcoming Wednesday series, fans will get to see a new side of the franchise as we follow Wednesday Addams to the Nevermore Academy, as highlighted in an all-new featurette. Despite the many situations that we've seen the various beloved characters in, we haven't quite seen a narrative focus on this point in time in Wednesday's life or the ways in which the separation from her family impacts not only her, but also the rest of her family in the process. Check out the new Wednesday featurette below before the series debuts on Netflix on November 23rd.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

While the entire family could be considered outcasts, the new series will see Wednesday somehow manage to even be ostracized from fellow outcasts at the Nevermore Academy. Tim Burton, who developed the series, recently recalled how it was this theme that resonated with him and drew him to the project.

The series stars Jenna Ortega in the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, and more.

"When I read this [script], it just spoke to me about how I felt in school and how you feel about your parents, how you feel as a person. It gave the Addams Family a different kind of reality. It was an interesting combination," Burton recalled to Empire Magazine.

"In 1976, I went to a high-school prom," Burton detailed. "It was the year Carrie came out. I felt like a male Carrie at that prom. I felt that feeling of having to be there but not be part of it. They don't leave you, those feelings, as much as you want them to go."

He added, "You know, Wednesday and I have the same worldview."

Wednesday will premiere on Netflix on November 23rd.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!