AEW's Adam Copeland Battles Percy Jackson in New Trailer

Few 12-year-olds have made more enemies at their age than Percy Jackson. The titular demigod is set to embark on his first quest in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1, one which sees Walker Scobell's son of Poseidon trekking cross-country in an effort to find Zeus's (Lance Reddick) stolen master bolt. As chronicled in Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief, the book that this first season is based on, Percy is set to have run-ins with iconic Greek mythology characters like Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Echidna (Suzanne Cryer), Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and more. Few of these interactions will be friendly, as evident by his tussle with a certain god of war.

Adam Copeland Battles Percy Jackson

(Photo: Disney+)

The Rated-R Superstar is coming for Camp Half-Blood's newest recruit.

As showcased in the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer, Adam Copeland's Ares brings the fight to the titular demigod in a beach-based sword battle. This clash comes a couple of seconds after Copeland's first appearance in the trailer, one which sees him smiling at Percy and company before driving off on his motorcycle.

Ares is exactly who most know him to be: a ruthless god of war bent on stirring the pot. In The Lightning Thief pages, Ares sends Percy on a wild goose chase in an effort to throw him off his main quest, and when that doesn't work, he fights him himself.

When cross-analyzed with other trailer footage, it's possible that Disney+ is making a slight change to the Ares vs. Percy culminating battle. The beach they are fighting on bears some resemblance to Montauk, a New York-based vacation spot that Percy and his mother often get away to. In the book, Ares vs. Percy goes down in Santa Monica, California.

Copeland currently wrestles for AEW and will compete this Saturday, November 18th at AEW Full Gear.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).