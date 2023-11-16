Watch: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Debuts First Official Trailer

Multiple gods and monsters make their first appearances in the new footage.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is in the home stretch. A serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels went into production back in June 2022, shooting the eight-episode first season over the course of eight months. This past August, Disney+ confirmed that the series would begin streaming earlier than anticipated, arriving this December. With all eyes on Ahsoka and Loki Season 2 throughout the tail end of the summer and into the fall, Disney+ had been holding off on going full throttle with Percy Jackson promotion. That said, the latest batch of footage, a full-length official trailer, indicates that fans are about to completely dive into Percy Jackson season.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Debuts First Official Trailer

(Photo: Disney+)

This is your quest.

Disney+ has debuted the first official trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. You can watch the trailer below...

The 143-second spot opens with Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull) revealing to her son, Percy (Walker Scobell), that she named him after the Greek hero Perseus due to his bravery. Things progress towards Percy's field trip to the Metropolitan Museum, where teacher Mr. Brunner (Chiron) [Glynn Turman] gifts Percy a pen and teases that the gods "have [something] in store" for him. That pen then rapidly shakes in Percy's hand, indicating that is is about to transform into his signature sword, Riptide.

Moving forward, flashes of Ares (Adam "Edge" Copeland), Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Cerebrus pop on screen as Sally reveals that the gods and monsters from Greek mythology are actually real. Things then transport to Camp Half-Blood where Mr. Brunner, now in his centaur form as Chiron, tells Percy that Poseidon (Toby Stephens) needs his help to prevent chaos from erupting on Mount Olympus. Someone has stolen Zeus's (Lance Reddick) master bolt, and it must be returned by the summer solstice. That mission is Percy's quest, one which he will embark on alongside Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri).

Quick glimpses of that quest then flash on screen, bringing viewers iconic The Lightning Thief chapters set in the Underworld, the St. Louis Arch, the Tunnel of Love, and the Lotus Casino. That casino scene now includes Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), a change from the books. The trailer concludes with a quick tease of Percy's climactic battle against Ares.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians begins streaming on Disney+ on December 20th.