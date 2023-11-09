Adam "Edge" Copeland Opens Up About Percy Jackson Role

The god of war has his sights set on the son of Poseidon. Disney+'s live-action adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to tackle the first story in Rick Riordan's original pentalogy, The Lightning Thief, one which centers around the titular demigod (Walker Scobell) attempting to retrieve Zeus's (Lance Reddick) stolen master bolt. This quest puts Percy Jackson in the crosshairs of some powerful beings, including a couple of Greek gods. Both Hades (Jay Duplass) and Ares (Adam "Edge" Copeland) are not too fond of the young demigod, with the latter especially taking a disliking to him.

Percy Jackson showed how visceral this iteration of Ares would be when it cast Adam Copeland in the role. While he has plenty of acting credits to his name, Copeland is most known for his wrestling career, as he spent two decades competing in WWE as Edge. Today, Copeland is a member of the AEW roster. For anyone familiar with his in-ring work, it is well known that the Rated-R Supestar has no problem living up to his sinister nickname.

Adam Copeland Makes First Comments About Percy Jackson

(Photo: Disney+)

Ares is coming.

Taking to Instagram, Adam "Edge" Copeland shared a still image of his Percy Jackson character, warning that the smiling biker in the picture is a far cry from what the god of war underneath is capable of.

"The strike is over so I can finally say, Ares is coming!" Copeland wrote. "Percy Jackson starts streaming on Disney+ Dec.20. Trust me, he's not as cuddly as he looks here."

Ares was one of the first Greek gods that the Percy Jackson series cast. According to author and executive producer Rick Riordan, it didn't take long to know that Copeland was the man for the role.

"I knew Adam was our Ares as soon as I saw his audition tape. He absolutely nailed it," Riordan wrote regarding Edge's casting. "This guy IS Ares the way I imagined him in the Percy Jackson series. He obviously knew the part, loved it, and was having WAY too much fun being the god of war. He even got a Harley-Davidson motorcycle so he could practice riding and get into character. That is commitment! Can't wait to see him go mano a mano with Percy Jackson? Me neither!"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.