Percy Jackson: Guest Characters Medusa, Hermes, Zeus and More's Episodes Revealed

Dionysus (Jason Mantzoukas) (Photo: Disney+) Jason Mantzoukas's Dionysus is confirmed to appear in Percy Jackson Episode 8. Considering his pivotal role at Camp Half-Blood and his appearance in the trailer, it is likely that the god of wine will show face in episodes before the finale as well. prevnext

Chiron (Glynn Turman) (Photo: Disney+) Glynn Turman's Mr. Brunner will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 1. This is his wheelchair-bound, Mist-induced alias that guides Percy in the mortal world. Like Dionysus, Mr. Brunner, and his true centaur form of Chiron, will likely have multiple other episodes this season. prevnext

Clarisse La Rue (Dior Goodjohn) (Photo: Disney+) Dior Goodjohn's Clarisse La Rue will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 2. The daughter of Ares is confined to just Camp Half-Blood in The Lightning Thief book, so while she may have more episodes, expect to only see her when the trio is present at the demigod haven in New York. prevnext

Luke (Charlie Bushnell) (Photo: Disney+) Charlie Bushnell's Luke will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 2. Like Clarisse, Luke is exclusive to Camp Half-Blood in the first book. That said, expect to see him at least once more when the finale comes around. prevnext

Echidna (Suzanne Cryer) Suzanne Cryer's Echidna will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 4. This will likely be her sole appearance, as the mother of monsters only confronts Percy and company during the fan-favorite St. Louis Arch showdown. prevnext

Alecto (Megan Mullally) (Photo: Disney+) Megan Mullally's Alecto will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 1. Disguised as Percy's schoolteacher Mrs. Dodds in the mortal world, Alecto is Percy's first face-to-face encounter with the greater Greek god universe that awaits him. prevnext

Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy) (Photo: Disney+) Jessica Parker Kennedy's Medusa will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 3. Considering the snake-haired lady is the questing trio's first monster encounter outside of camp, this likely means that the quest episodes begin here. prevnext

Hephaestus (Timothy Omundson) (Photo: Disney+) Timothy Omundson's Hephaestus will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 5. While Hephaestus does not pop up in The Lightning Thief, his presence is felt in the Tunnel of Love chapter. Expect the mid-season premiere to venture to the amusement park. prevnext

Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) (Photo: Disney+) Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hermes will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 6. Like Hephaestus, Hermes's debut is being accelerated to this first season, as he does not appear in the books until the second installment. The latest trailer revealed that this scene takes place at the Lotus Casino. prevnext

Hades (Jay Duplass) (Photo: Disney+) Jay Duplass's Hades will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 7. The Underworld is Percy, Annabeth and Grover's ultimate quest destination, and this debut coming in the penultimate episode makes sense. prevnext

Ares (Adam "Edge" Copeland) (Photo: Disney+) Adam "Edge" Copeland's Ares will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 5. This indicates that the "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers" chapter will come in this episode alongside the aforementioned Tunnel of Love showdown, further indicating that Hephaestus's on-screen appearance aligns with the amusement park. Expect to see Ares at least once more when he battles Percy in the culminating sword showdown. prevnext

Zeus (Lance Reddick) (Photo: Disney+) Lance Reddick's Zeus will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 8. This aligns with the god of lightning's debut in the books, as he does not show face until Percy is literally face-to-face with him on Mount Olympus. It's uncertain as to if fans will see Zeus in any capacity before the finale. prevnext

Poseidon (Toby Stephens) (Photo: Disney+) Toby Stephens's Poseidon will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 8. Like Zeus, Poseidon is confined to Mount Olympus, meaning he likely will not be seen until Percy makes his way up to the 600th floor of the Empire State Building. prevnext

Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull) (Photo: Disney+) Virginia Kull's Sally Jackson will appear in Percy Jackson Episode 1. Sally's screen time in The Lightning Thief is small, so expect to only see her in a limited capacity beyond the premiere. prevnext