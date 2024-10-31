Agatha All Along: Does Wanda Return in the Finale?

The Scarlet Witch hasn’t been around in the MCU for a couple of years, since her death at the conclusion of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But that hasn’t stopped Wanda Maximoff from looming large over the events of Agatha All Along. Not only was Wanda the creator of the Westview anomaly, kick-starting Agatha’s journey, but so much of this show’s story is actually about Billy, one of Wanda’s sons.

The children that Wanda created managed to escape the hex as it fell, and Billy’s soul took up residence in the body of a teenager who had just died in a car accident. This is what ultimately sent Billy on the Witches’ Road, as he wants to find out what became of his brother, Tommy.

At the center of all this is Wanda’s legacy, which has caused plenty of fans to wonder if the Scarlet Witch would be making some sort of MCU return in Agatha All Along. Well, the final two episodes of Marvel’s newest TV venture hit Disney+ Wednesday night, answering that question once and for all. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Agatha All Along! Continue reading at your own risk…

Unfortunately for longtime fans of the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff doesn’t appear in the final episode of Agatha All Along. There is a moment where Billy thinks back to his final moments in Westview and you can hear Wanda’s voice in his head. Outside of that one line of dialogue (which was brought over from WandaVision), there was no Wanda to be found.

All that to say, Wanda’s fingerprints were all over the show. The biggest twist of Agatha All Along was directly connected to the story of Wanda Maximoff. We learned in the final minutes of the series that it was Billy who actually created the Witches’ Road, though he didn’t mean to. He and the coven were taken on this journey, which was created in his own mind (based on things around his bedroom). The Witches’ Road is basically Billy’s Westview, but now he gets the chance to make up for that massive display of power going forward.

Most importantly, the door for Wanda’s return is absolutely not closed. If anything, it’s more open than ever before, now that we know how Billy and Death’s powers work. If another popular fan theory is to be believed, Wanda might already be back.