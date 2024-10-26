Agatha All Along: Did This Week’s Tragic Death Bring Back a Major MCU Character?

Agatha All Along continues to get more eventful each and every week, taking the Coven deeper down the Witches’ Road and causing Marvel fans to dust off their tin foil hats. The show’s seventh episode, which aired on Disney+ this week, continues that trend, delivering a couple of massive moments that could easily have a major impact on the MCU down the line. One of those involved the long-awaited arrival of Death. The other, while not any kind of actual confirmation or reveal, planted the seeds for a potential return of the Scarlet Witch herself.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Agatha All Along! Continue reading at your own risk..

At the beginning of the new Agatha All Along episode, “Death’s Hand in Mine,” Agatha and Billy actually talk directly about the fate of his mother, Wanda Maximoff (who seemingly died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). Billy asks Agatha point-blank if his mom actually died. She plays coy, giving him multiple different answers in a row, alluding to the fact that Wanda’s demise may not have been quite as final as we thought. Now put a pin in this conversation — we’ll come back to it later.

The climax of the episode sees Lilia performing a high-stakes tarot card reading for Billy as one of the Coven’s trials. With the Salem’s Seven hot on their tails – and the trial itself an issue as she realizes the reading she needs to do is not for Billy but herself – she completes the reading and pushes everyone else through the door to the next trial, taking on their hunters alone. As the Seven close in, Lilia flips the Tower card upright, causing the entire room to turn upside-down. Both Lilia and the Seven fall to their deaths, impaled by the swords on the ceiling.

That one card could have done more than just killed Lilia and the Seven, however. There’s a theory floating around with Marvel fans online that the Tower in the upright position may have flipped the fortunes of those in that room, as well as Wanda Maximoff.

Think back to when William (the teenager whose body Billy inhabits) was at his Bar Mitzvah and Lilia performed his reading. She pulled the Tower card in a reversed position, which represents crisis on the horizon. He left that reading and was in a car accident that killed him (though Billy quickly inhabited his body). The Tower was again played in reverse during Billy’s reading in the trial.

While a Tower reversed represents chaos and imminent crisis, a Tower upright represents enormous, seismic change. It’s an upheaval, as seen literally by the immediate gravity change that killed the Seven. It was a change of fortune for everyone involved. Is there a chance Wanda is among those affected?

The mountain where Wanda met her doom in Multiverse of Madness isn’t all that dissimilar from the Tower on the tarot cards. Obviously not the same thing, but structurally they’re not too far from one another. There’s also the fact that this all ties into Billy’s story. The initial reading was for him, and the turning of that card seems to represent some upheaval, a massive change for him on the horizon. Yes, that could literally just be about the Salem Seven that are killed while trying to find him and Agatha. It could also have something to do with the family he lost.

Remember that pin in the conversation a few paragraphs ago? This is the most direct conversation about Wanda we’ve seen on Agatha All Along to this point, and it’s all about her fate. Agatha makes it clear that the events of her death are up in the air. Perhaps she was still breathing beneath the rubble inside the mountain, waiting for the Tower to flip upright.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes arriving Wednesdays at 9pm ET.