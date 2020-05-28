Agents of SHIELD Cast and Crew React to Final Season Premiere, Share Behind-the-Scenes Content
Agents of SHIELD returned last night and the final season's first episode, "The New Deal," followed the agents as they time-traveled to 1931 with the hopes of stopping the Chronicoms from altering history. Fans of the series took to Twitter last night to express their love for the season premiere, and they're not the only ones. In the days leading up to the episode's release, much of the cast and crew posted some amazing behind-the-scenes photos, fan art, and more. Last night, some of them even tweeted along during the episode. In honor of the final season, we've gathered up some recent Twitter and Instagram posts from the show's cast, producers, and more!
Before we get to the posts, here what the show's co-creator, Jed Whedon, recently said about the series coming to an end: "Part of making a show is a puzzle and part of it is a game and you’re working with people that you’ve known for a long time to try to create something good. Then, when you come to the end there is a bit of a pressure that you want to get that right. Here, I think it’s safe to say that all of us we feel like the audience will feel the thing we wanted them to feel in the end and will feel satisfied with the ending," Whedon explained. "I also think that the emotion of having a last season and knowing it’s the end is heavy. I think that that carries into the episodes and carries into the storyline and the performances, and all of it. So, we’re happy with it and we’re actually happy to revisit it as we watch it, because we finished it a while ago," he added with a laugh.
Here are some of the best recent posts from the cast and crew of Agents of SHIELD...
Clark Shouting Out the Writers
You are the blessing, @CraigTitley2 - a brilliant writer and one badass Dutchman. https://t.co/2qo1JjHoxV— Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) May 27, 2020
Chloe's BTS
View this post on Instagram
1930’s hair and make-up test for Daisy ••• the 7th and final season of #agentsofshield premiers in two days 🤍🤍
Ming Getting Ready
Hope all you east coast agents are enjoying @AgentsofSHIELD tonight! I can’t wait to see in a couple of hours! If I ever heal, that is!! 😲 pic.twitter.com/JfFxys6GQg— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) May 28, 2020
Mo's First Ep Glimpse
View this post on Instagram
Some #bts from the first ep of @agentsofshield S7. Did you like it? #agentsofshield
Jeff's Toe
View this post on Instagram
I broke my toe the day before we started the time travel season of #agentsofshield so for three weeks whenever I was off camera, I had to wear running shoes with the authentic 1930’s antique clothing. People were comparing it to ‘the food poisoning game’ but it was still called ‘the flu game’ back then. Very excited that the final season starts tonight at 10pm on @abcnetwork and tomorrow on @hulu
Natalia Praises the Crew
How great is our crew guys!?
The attention to detail in that 1930s ball room!
From the clothes, makeup, extra actors, the set, props, choreography...everything!
So proud of the team.
Looks incredible!— Natalia Cordova (@YOSOYCORDOVA) May 28, 2020
Coulson Appreciation
Nice! https://t.co/um9df3VQwy— Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) May 28, 2020
Lil Swoons
View this post on Instagram
We're All May Stans
Melinda May is back and ready to go!!!!
Yasssss @MingNa 🙌🏽🤍#AgentsofSHIELD— Natalia Cordova (@YOSOYCORDOVA) May 28, 2020
Writer Appreciation
View this post on Instagram
Today truly marks the beginning of the end, and I’d like to take a moment to thank the #WritersofSHIELD. Not only are you the most talented in the game, you are also some of the best people on the planet. Thank you for seven seasons of hard work, friendship and laughter. We did it. #agentsofshield #thefinalmission
Costume Designer Spreading Love
View this post on Instagram
Can’t ignore the incredible background actors that made those opening scenes to the past look so good. #agentsofshield costume crew worked very hard to get almost 200 looks up for camera in 2 weeks 😳❤️ . . #costume #costumedesign #costumedesigner #vintagestyle #vintage #history #tv #hollywood #marvel #agentsofshield #bts #setlife @abcnetwork @marvel @cdglocal892
Yo-Yo BTS
View this post on Instagram
YoYo in the 1930s. Who wears the pants? #agentsofshield end begins tonight. 💄📷 @wendilynnmakeup 🎩 @whitneyhg 🤍
Fan Art Throwback
