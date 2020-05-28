Agents of SHIELD Cast and Crew React to Final Season Premiere, Share Behind-the-Scenes Content

Agents of SHIELD returned last night and the final season's first episode, "The New Deal," followed the agents as they time-traveled to 1931 with the hopes of stopping the Chronicoms from altering history. Fans of the series took to Twitter last night to express their love for the season premiere, and they're not the only ones. In the days leading up to the episode's release, much of the cast and crew posted some amazing behind-the-scenes photos, fan art, and more. Last night, some of them even tweeted along during the episode. In honor of the final season, we've gathered up some recent Twitter and Instagram posts from the show's cast, producers, and more!

Before we get to the posts, here what the show's co-creator, Jed Whedon, recently said about the series coming to an end: "Part of making a show is a puzzle and part of it is a game and you’re working with people that you’ve known for a long time to try to create something good. Then, when you come to the end there is a bit of a pressure that you want to get that right. Here, I think it’s safe to say that all of us we feel like the audience will feel the thing we wanted them to feel in the end and will feel satisfied with the ending," Whedon explained. "I also think that the emotion of having a last season and knowing it’s the end is heavy. I think that that carries into the episodes and carries into the storyline and the performances, and all of it. So, we’re happy with it and we’re actually happy to revisit it as we watch it, because we finished it a while ago," he added with a laugh.

Here are some of the best recent posts from the cast and crew of Agents of SHIELD...