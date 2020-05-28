Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Already Obsessed With the Show’s Final Season
The seventh season of Agents of SHIELD premiered last night with "The New Deal," and followed the agents as they time-traveled to 1931 with the hopes of stopping the Chronicoms from altering history. Between time travel, guest stars, and LMD Coulson, the show's final season is off to a great start! The episode featured the first appearance by Patton Oswalt since the series' fourth season and revealed a big twist for the new character played by Darren Barnet. Considering fans have waited nearly a year for the seventh season, it's no surprise that Agents of SHIELD was a trending topic on Twitter last night. Based on reactions to the final season premiere, fans of the show are already obsessed with season seven.
We can't say we're too surprised that reactions have been strong considering the show's cast and crew have hinted that this season is basically a love letter to the fans. Producer Jeffrey Bell recently suggested that this season will feature some fan-favorite episodes, and Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) previously teased the final season will please long term fans.
Here are some of the fan reactions to hit Twitter last night during the Agents of SHIELD premiere (yes, I threw two of my own tweets in there, don't judge me, it's my favorite show)...
Epic Opening
WHAT A BEAUTY#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/SRPskq4Psq— nick | aos spoilers! (@fitzgrayson_) May 28, 2020
"A+"
The action, the soundtrack. Man everything is just A+ in this episode #AgentsofSHIELD— Megan (@marvelstaylena) May 28, 2020
Classic Quake
THE QUAKE UPPERCUT™— Let's Talk Quake ~ aos spoilers! (@LetsTalkQuake) May 28, 2020
--FINISH HIM!#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/hLi3NeO2I0
He's Back!
Can I just say how nice it is to have old school, snarky, suited, dad jokes Coulson back? #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/Y7ywBUvTVb— Level 7 Access Podcast (@Level7AccessPod) May 28, 2020
Emotional Moment
Elena is actually feels something with her hands....wow what a moment, I have tears#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/YaJ5EeclQm— nick | aos spoilers! (@fitzgrayson_) May 28, 2020
The Looks Are Fierce
Costume design so far in the new season of #AgentsofSHIELD is perfect.— Andrew Wester (@AndrewWester24) May 28, 2020
Badass Jemma
Jemma has been kidnapped (a lot), infected with an alien disease, sunk to the bottom of the ocean, stuck in two different mind prisons, and has now been separated from Fitz via space, time, space, and time again. That bitch is DONE taking shit. #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/E3bc5kZFwY— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 28, 2020
Daisy Isn't Here For 1930s Sexism
daisy johnson has no time for your bullshit #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/82jeCcJdqj— best of chloe l aos spoilers (@bestofbennet) May 28, 2020
Good Luck, Chronicoms
Oh, dude. "Eliminate all members of SHIELD." Yeah, no one's EVER tried that before. #AgentsofSHIELD— Niceole Levy (@niceolecookies) May 28, 2020
Where Is Fitz?!
HE'S SAFE BUT I DO MISS HIM
I'M NOT CRYING YOU ARE#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/huUWqrDKaG— nick | aos spoilers! (@fitzgrayson_) May 28, 2020
We Love Deke
"Nothing to see here but era appropriate police work!" #AgentsofSHIELD— Roxanne (@untiltheveryend) May 28, 2020
The Man in Charge
When you're a Marvel leader who is known for having a moral compass and beefy bod. #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/wo1pTaKiOk— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 28, 2020
Full Circle
Coulson getting to fanboy through history is kind of amazing. #AgentsofSHIELD— Niceole Levy (@niceolecookies) May 28, 2020
May Returns
may said: #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/xLz0LXTaVu— eliasᵇˡᵐ | 𝘢𝘰𝘴 𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘴 (@etherealqvake) May 28, 2020
The Twist
“To save SHIELD, we have to save Hydra” ohhhhh here we go!! #AgentsofSHIELD— 🔥🌲 Inescapable Simmons 🌲🔥 AOS SPOILERS (@hydramatchmaker) May 28, 2020
Best Ending Ever
the #AgentsofSHIELD season 7 premiere is so good omfggg if the rest of the season is as good as this episode, it’s gonna be the best ending to a series ever— steph :) (@notstephuwu) May 28, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.