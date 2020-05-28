Agents of SHIELD Producers Tease MCU Crossover Coming in the Final Season

✖

The first episode of Agents of SHIELD's final season premiered yesterday and already featured some exciting twists. Between time travel, guest stars, and LMD Coulson, there's a whole lot of cool content to look forward to in the Marvel series. One major question for season seven has been whether or not the show will end up remaining in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. While we strongly believe the show has more than proven itself to be a part of the MCU, it did veer away from the movies' storyline back in season five when the agents never addressed the Thanos snap (although, the final episode of that season did mention Thanos' initial attack). In a recent interview with Deadline, the show's producers were asked if they’re “going to bump into more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this final season” as they have in the past.

"We’re going to bump into something," Jed Whedon teased. "Yeah, we’ll bump into something," Jeph Loeb added with a laugh. "Something will definitely happen," Jeffrey Bell replied. While that's certainly not confirmation that the series will end up tying in to the most recent Marvel movies, it definitely has us intrigued. Whedon also spoke more about the series coming to an end:

"Part of making a show is a puzzle and part of it is a game and you’re working with people that you’ve known for a long time to try to create something good. Then, when you come to the end there is a bit of a pressure that you want to get that right. Here, I think it’s safe to say that all of us we feel like the audience will feel the thing we wanted them to feel in the end and will feel satisfied with the ending," Whedon explained. "I also think that the emotion of having a last season and knowing it’s the end is heavy. I think that that carries into the episodes and carries into the storyline and the performances, and all of it. So, we’re happy with it and we’re actually happy to revisit it as we watch it, because we finished it a while ago," he added with a laugh.

In addition to the main characters we know and love, the new season will feature some guest stars, including Enver Gjokaj, who will be reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. In addition to Gjokai, the first episode of the season featured the long-awaited return of Patton Oswalt. The episode also saw an appearance from Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet. Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) recently teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.