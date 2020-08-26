Agents of SHIELD: Elizabeth Henstridge Hosting Pilot Watch Along Featuring J. August Richards

✖

It's been two weeks since the Agents of SHIELD series finale aired, but that doesn't mean the fun needs to end! During the final season's run, Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) did live streams of each episode featuring much of the show's cast and crew. Now, she's back and starting the series over from the beginning. Henstridge will be back on YouTube tonight to watch the show's pilot from 2013 and she'll be joined by J. August Richards, who played Mike Peterson in the pilot and later became Deakthlok. Her event is beginning tonight at 9:50 PM EST.

"OH HAY! I AM SO EXCITED FOR THE YOUTUBE LIVE WATCH ALONG TONIGHT! @agentsofshield - THE FIRST EVER EPISODE. WATCH ALONG WITH ME [Im watching on @netflix ] AAAAAAAND AMAZING AMAZING SPECIAL HUMAN @jaugustrichards," Henstridge wrote.

"Obv have been crying all day watching the promos for the pilot [swipe ➡️] and looking at photos of us all! Whaaat babies 😻. Join us tonight! ...and I may [definitely] will give out the zoom invite on the live chat. Liiiiiink in bio to the YouTube page x ps sorry for shouting but like I’m so exciiiiiiiiited," she added. You can check out her post, which features the pilot's trailer, below:

During a recent round of interviews with the cast, Henstridge spoke about her characters' long-awaited happy ending with Fitz (Iain De Caestecker).

"I mean, we've been ripped apart so many times and so many tragedies have happened and I think, you kind of talk about earning moments of happiness for them," Henstridge explained. "And I think they definitely earned that happy ending and it's also nice that they're kind of ... they still have that conflict between them of Simmons wanting to... it's like sneakily staying in the game a little bit and he's completely checked out for a while. It's nice that they've got the happily ever after, but they still have that classic bicker bickering and you know, they're not perfect."

The first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix, and the series finale is available to watch on Hulu.

