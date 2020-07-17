Agents of SHIELD: Elizabeth Henstridge Opens Up About Directing Her First Episode

Agents of SHIELD fans were treated to some big news this week when it was officially confirmed that Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) directed next week's episode of the series. "As I Have Always Been" will air on Wednesday and based on the teaser, it's going to be a tense one. Henstridge announced the news via a Marvel interview (see above) on this week, saying, "I'm so happy to be able she share it." After the news dropped, Henstridge took to Instagram to open about her experience and praise some of her cast and crew.

"I am the director of next week’s episode of @agentsofshield!! Thank you @lorrainecink (icon in @marvel) for helping me get the news out there. It was a dream come true to direct my bestest, most talented friends in the greatest show on earth created by the most amazing and supportive bosses, @motancharoen @misterkarate #JossWhedon #JeffBell #JephLoeb. AND written by the insanely talented @drewzgreenberg. Like haaalllllowe!"

She added, "Thank you @abcnetwork for giving me this opportunity, you foster talent and create pathways into the industry in a way that is incredible and consistent. So. Much. To. Say. But this isn’t an #oscar speech 😂. I am so grateful to my mentor @clarkgregg for always being so supportive and championing me from day dot. I cannot wait for everyone to see how much he and @chloebennet aaaabsolutely SLAY #709. Both so crazy supportive and incredible, along with all the cast. Also, shoutout to @jjward12 who brought me hot lemon water and was SO well behaved."

Henstridge concluded, "Okay, for goodness sakes imma have to go into the comments... To get to work with our utterly brilliant crew as an actor AND director is beyond words. So many Trail Blazers who fiercely supported me, @mtbradner you are my hero. It’s a crazy episode you guys. I’m so excited for you to see it." You can check out her full post below:

Stay tuned for our upcoming interview with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) where he talks about "As I Have Always Been" and reveals it's one of his all-time favorite episodes of the series.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.