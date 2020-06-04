Enoch Trends on Twitter After Agents of SHIELD Fans Showed Support For Their Favorite Chronicom

The latest episode of Agents of SHIED aired last night and ended with the fandom showing a whole lot of love for Enoch, the Chronicom played by Joel Stoffer. Enoch had a fierce battle with May after she awoke from her recent death experience, and was nearly bludgeoned to death by the agent once she got her hands on a fire extinguisher. As if that wasn't bad enough for poor Enoch, the Chronicom ended up getting left behind in 1931. The team was unable to stop the Zephry from transporting to their next destination (presumably the 1950s), leaving Enoch in the past. After the episode aired, Enoch ended up trending on Twitter as fans shared their admiration for the character, who first appeared in the season five premiere.

Luckily, things didn't end too terribly for the Chronicom. Enoch reunited with Patton Oswalt's Koenig and seemingly paved the way for his grandchildren to become to the badass SHIELD agents we grew to love in earlier seasons. (However, this is something else to add to the list of questions related to Marvel's time travel rules.) Although Enoch got stranded in 1931, we're confident we'll see the Chronicom again. Don't forget, he's over 32,000 years old, so it probably won't be much trouble for him to wait around 20 years for the agents to show up again. In the meantime, we hope he has some fun adventures with Koenig.

Here are some of the best Enoch posts to hit Twitter after last night's Agents of SHIELD...