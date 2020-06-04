Enoch Trends on Twitter After Agents of SHIELD Fans Showed Support For Their Favorite Chronicom
The latest episode of Agents of SHIED aired last night and ended with the fandom showing a whole lot of love for Enoch, the Chronicom played by Joel Stoffer. Enoch had a fierce battle with May after she awoke from her recent death experience, and was nearly bludgeoned to death by the agent once she got her hands on a fire extinguisher. As if that wasn't bad enough for poor Enoch, the Chronicom ended up getting left behind in 1931. The team was unable to stop the Zephry from transporting to their next destination (presumably the 1950s), leaving Enoch in the past. After the episode aired, Enoch ended up trending on Twitter as fans shared their admiration for the character, who first appeared in the season five premiere.
Luckily, things didn't end too terribly for the Chronicom. Enoch reunited with Patton Oswalt's Koenig and seemingly paved the way for his grandchildren to become to the badass SHIELD agents we grew to love in earlier seasons. (However, this is something else to add to the list of questions related to Marvel's time travel rules.) Although Enoch got stranded in 1931, we're confident we'll see the Chronicom again. Don't forget, he's over 32,000 years old, so it probably won't be much trouble for him to wait around 20 years for the agents to show up again. In the meantime, we hope he has some fun adventures with Koenig.
Here are some of the best Enoch posts to hit Twitter after last night's Agents of SHIELD...
Enoch Chimes In
Just sayin. https://t.co/aCUR6Fx0In— Joel Stoffer (@obleyo) June 4, 2020
Marvel One-Shot Ideas
Those... would be beyond fun. #AgentsofSHIELD https://t.co/b9C1veAFCj— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 4, 2020
Fitz Would Not Approve
I can get behind saving Hydra if you have to. But leaving Enoch?! You don’t do that to the best friend of Fitz #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/kKUHiNIjwG— Coies Questions (@CoiesQuestions) June 4, 2020
Poor Little Chronicom
Enoch when the Zephyr left pic.twitter.com/WORrh3g1fi— lara★ (@memesofaos) June 4, 2020
Fandom Feels
the way the whole fandom is rooting for enoch rn pic.twitter.com/nPHcaQcBe5— bella ♡ AOS SPOILERS (@aosbennets) June 4, 2020
May Struggles
Enoch: "You are in the year 1931"
May: "I'm hungry"
FUCKING MOOD!!#AgentsofSHIELD @AgentsofSHIELD— lara★ (@memesofaos) June 4, 2020
Wild Theories
Thanos is actually Enoch getting revenge for the team leaving him in the past and when he snapped he dusted fitz as revenge🙅🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/toJjs8q0sx— 𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒉✰ | 𝘦𝘯𝘰𝘤𝘩 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵 ♥ (@leahcaestecker) June 4, 2020
Where's The Love?
The agents after Enoch didn’t make it in time #AgentsofShield pic.twitter.com/cjlQWhW4ee— 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙚 ⁵⁰¹ • ᵇˡᵐ (@irisforce) June 4, 2020
Full Circle
Enoch accidentally being responsible for Koenigs connection to SHIELD lol. Im down with that #AgentsofSHIELD #demagents pic.twitter.com/SAF7qTDkFx— UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) June 4, 2020
Emotions Are High
Enoch is left behind. Fitz is still nowhere to be seen. May is acting off. And I’m still sad. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/sXU4dNS2e2— liv (@tloumcu) June 4, 2020
What's Going On With Yo-Yo?
SO YOURE TELLING ME YOYO COULDNT RUN AND GET MY BOY ENOCH?!?! #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/RD21Yd3H6z— camila🖤 (@jemmaspatronus) June 4, 2020
Don't Worry
ENOCH WAS SO CLOSE!!
He'll catch up with them in a later decade, he's an anthropologist that's lived on Earth for 30 thousand years.— lara★ (@memesofaos) June 4, 2020
Casablanca Vibes
"Enoch, I think this is the beginning of a wonderful friendship" #AgentsofSHIELD PARALLELS pic.twitter.com/2o47AI6tlz— bella ♡ AOS SPOILERS (@aosbennets) June 4, 2020
Come Back!
if we don't see Enoch again this season I'm going to lose it— andrew | aos spoilers (@fluffyfitz) June 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.