Agents of SHIELD Stars Tease Upcoming Episode Is Filled With “Fierce Ladies”

As Wednesday approaches, we're getting more and more excited for the eighth episode of Agents of SHIELD's final season. "After, Before" is set to follow May (Ming-Na Wen) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) as they visit Afterlife with the hopes of helping Yo-Yo regain her powers. The episode will also see the long-awaited return of Jiaying (Dichen Lachman), Daisy Johnson's mother. Between the first teaser for the episode, the latest teaser, and some cool photos, "After, Before" looks like it's going to be an incredibly empowering episode. Both Wen and Cordova-Buckley have taken to Twitter to post about the upcoming ep, which has fueled our excitement even more.

“Stills from next week’s #AgentsofSHIELD MA-YO episode. Loved working with these fierce ladies... @MingNa @Dichenlachman,” Cordova-Buckley tweeted. “3 women of color with special powers all in one candle-lit room. 🔥🔥🔥Let’s party, ladies! #girlpower #badasswomenofmarvel,” Wen replied. You can check out the tweets below:

Cordova-Buckley also took the time to praise the episode’s writers, Sharla and James C. Oliver. The couple has written many episodes throughout the series’ run, and “After, Before” will mark their last. “This was a fun one, but bittersweet because it was our last. Hope you all enjoy it Wednesday night,” James wrote. “No one writes or knows YOYO like the Sharla/James Oliver family team. They gave us SLINGSHOT! Always true to character, story and tone! Love this duo of writers! Thank you guys for building YoYo so genuinely,” Cordova-Buckley replied. You can check out the tweets below:

No one writes or knows YOYO like the Sharla/James Oliver family team.

We assume the episode takes place in the early '80s, which means we'll likely be seeing a softer Jiaying. We know that Doctor Whitehall ripped her apart for her powers in 1989, which started her on a villainous path. It'd be nice to see a happy mother-daughter reunion considering Daisy (Chloe Bennet) was with her mother, Jiaying tried to kill her before she was stopped and killed by Daisy's dad.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

