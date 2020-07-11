Agents of SHIELD: New Teaser Confirms Daisy and Sousa Are in “After, Before”

✖

The next episode of Agents of SHIELD is titled "After, Before" and is set to follow May (Ming-Na Wen) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) as they visit Afterlife with the hopes of helping Yo-Yo regain her powers. The episode will also see the long-awaited return of Jiaying (Dichen Lachman), Daisy Johnson's mother. The first teaser for the episode as well as new photos didn't include Daisy (Chloe Bennet), which had us wondering if she'd be in the episode at all. Well, the official account for Agents of SHIELD just dropped another short teaser for "After, Before," which not only features Quake but Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj).

"Time is not on their side. Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD continues Wednesday on ABC," @AgentsOfSHIELD wrote. You can chek out the clip below:

We're obviously excited about the Daisy confirmation because it could mean a reunion between the character and her mother. We assume the episode takes place in the early '80s, which means we'll likely be seeing a softer Jiaying. We know that Doctor Whitehall ripped her apart for her powers in 1989, which started her on a villainous path. It'd be nice to see a happy mother-daughter reunion considering the last time they were together, Jiaying tried to kill Daisy but was stopped and killed by Daisy's dad. (If Kyle MacLachlan shows up as Cal, we will absolutely lose our minds, but that seems unlikely.)

Now only are we hoping to see Daisy and Jiaying interact, but it'd be pretty cool if we got one scene with Jiaying and Sousa. Fans of showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon know some of their early writing days were on Dollhouse, which featured Lachman and Gjokaj playing a fan-favorite couple. We're keeping our fingers crossed that we will get to see a whole lot of Jiaying this week!

Recently, Bennet teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again, which happened to include Jiaying.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

