Agents of SHIELD: New “After, Before” Photos Feature May and Yo-Yo in Afterlife

Next week's Agents of SHIELD is titled "After, Before" and has us especially excited for the return of Dichen Lachman as Jiaying AKA Daisy Johnson's mother. The episode is set to follow May (Ming-Na Wen) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) as they visit Afterlife with the hopes of helping Yo-Yo figure out why her powers haven't been working since her encounter with the shrike. We have to assume Yo-Yo and May are visiting Afterlife in the early '80s, which means we'll likely be seeing a softer Jiaying considering Doctor Whitehall didn't rip her apart for her powers until 1989. Interestingly, Daisy wasn't featured at all in the teaser or in the new photos from the episode, which leaves us wondering if she'll get the chance to be reunited with her mom. Before checking out the photos of Wen and Cordova-Buckley, you can read the official synopsis for the episode here:

"With the Zephyr’s time drive malfunctioning, the team is quite literally hurling toward disaster and Yo-Yo may be their only hope. The only problem? To get her powers back, she’ll need to enlist the help of an old adversary and revisit part of her past long hidden away."

You can check out the "May-Yo" photos below...