Could Chloe Bennet's Powerpuff Exit Hint at Secret Invasion Cameo?

Chloe Bennet is no longer going to appear in The CW'S Powerpuff Girls series. Months after being cast as Blossom in the live-action adaptation, word surfaced this past week the Agents of SHIELD alumnus is no longer be able to reshoot the pilot due to scheduling conflicts with another project on her docket. Interestingly enough, Marvel's Secret Invasion is about to start production and some of the usual online scoopers have tried to link the actor to the Samuel L. Jackson-starring series.

With Bennet officially out of running for Powerpuff Girls right in time for Secret Invasion to begin filming, we've got to ask the question — is Bennet's Daisy Johnson returning sooner rather than later?

Last summer, word began circulating online about a potential Secret Warriors series being in development at Marvel Studios. The team was initially founded by Nick Fury in the Marvel source material, including Johnson as its leader. Though the team was loosely adapted in Agents of SHIELD, its growing increasingly clear that Marvel Studios doesn't treat the ABC as something in-continuity with the primary Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Continuity aside, we also have to look at the rest of the Disney+ shows we've seen so far. Both WandaVision and Loki lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will lead to Captain America 4 and surely something starring Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

Then let's take a look at the slate coming up. We know Hawkeye will feature the live-action debut of Maya Lopez, the superhero known as Echo. We already know Alaqua Cox's performance in that show has convinced Marvel to order a splinter series, confirming the House of Ideas is crazy about the spin-offs.

Because of the evidence we've seen time and time again where one thing leads to the next, it's entirely plausible the Secret Warriors — led by Bennet's Johnson/Quake — will appear in Secret Invasion. Should the MCU version of the team take inspiration from the comics version, Fury's already been working with them in the shadows.

Either way, the stars are aligning with Bennet's new situation a little too closely for coincidence.

Secret Invasion has yet to set a release date on Disney+. What other characters do you hope appear in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

