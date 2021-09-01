Chloe Bennet Voices Support For Loyal Agents Of Shield Fans

✖

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet shouted out all the support from the fandom this week. The show has been in the news now more than it has been in a while. She wrote, “yo, to the shield ride or dies, i love you guys. i see all the support and continuous love, and you’re just the best.” There are rumors that Bennet will be putting on the Marvel costuming again in Secret Invasion. Now, none of that has been confirmed. But, that won’t stop people from speculating. Also adding fuel to the SHIELD fires is Clark Gregg talking about the show being MCU canon again. Coulson popping up in What If last week definitely got some smiles on fans’ faces as they remembered the fun of Phase 1. For Bennet, she’s been clear from the word go that she would love to return to Marvel Studios productions if they asked her to. She basically said as much to Looper earlier this year. Will we see her as a different character or Quake? At the moment, it’s impossible to tell. If she turns up, you can bet the fans will be ready and willing to welcome her back with open arms.

yo, to the shield ride or dies, i love you guys. i see all the support and continuous love, and you’re just the best. 🥺❤️‍🩹🥰 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) September 1, 2021

"I definitely would," Bennet said when asked about a possible return. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

She continued, "I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson's died like 800 times. I don't think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much SHIELD was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again. But I have not been asked to, so... But, listen, 'Coulson Lives' started on Twitter, so who knows?"

MCU newcomer Emilia Clarke is excited to be getting started with Secret Invasion. "I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke told Comicbook.com. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Do you think she will return? Let us know down in the comments below!